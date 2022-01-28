Keep your feet off the dashboard please: A car crash survivor's warning to passengers

Gráinne Kealy doesn't remember the accident at all but she wants as many people as possible to know about it so they don't suffer similar consequences.

She hadn't realised what might happen when she tucked her feet up onto the dashboard in front of her boyfriend's car when they were driving home one night. The car hit black ice and the airbag was deployed in the skid. The force of the airbag opening at around 120miles per hour forced her knees straight into her face.

Gráinne, who was 22 at the time, broke every bone in her face and had a cerebrospinal fluid leak in her brain.

Gráinne is now 38 and has endured many surgeries to repair her skull:

They put me back together really well.

So severe were her injuries that surgeons had to remove her forehead and she has undergone countless operations and procedures over the years since.

She is keen for people to be aware of the danger of 'relaxing' in such a position in a car or jeep.

"Try remember to keep your feet off the dashboard please. It's scary how many people I still see doing it. You really have no idea how dangerous it can be. Please don't make the same mistake I did."

Pictured at the World Day of Remembrance launch ceremony in November, Grainne Kealy. Picture: Keith Arkins Media

Gráinne is a motorist herself now — she had avoided driving for some years but decided she had to have the mobility of a car when she had her son Ethan, 7.

She says she was a particularly cautious driver for the first few years and she wouldn't drive at all if there was really bad weather.

"But now I'm not too bad, I kind of make myself do it."

Gráinne's story will be featured on Crash Scene Investigates on Virgin Media One at 9pm on Tuesday next.

While she is happy to talk about her recovery and her injuries, she admits she is nervous about watching the programme itself.

"I don't want to. I might eventually. I've asked a few of my friends to watch it for me and if they think I'll be ok watching it then to give me the go-ahead.

I have no memory of the accident but I think I wouldn't like to see the reenactment.

Gráinne was awarded the Road Safety Authority (RSA) ‘Gertie Shields Supreme Award’ in 2019 for her efforts to educate young people on the reality of trauma on Irish roads. She has recounts her experience and recovery process to hundreds of young people to help influence and remind students of the importance of behaving and sitting correctly when travelling as a passenger in a car.