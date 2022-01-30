Natural health: Will steaming clear the blocked pores on my nose and chin? 

I often get blocked pores and spots around my nose and chin, particularly before the start of my periods. I’ve heard steaming can help. Or is there another treatment you could recommend?

Steaming once a week is a great way to unclog pores as it helps to remove trapped dirt, oil, and dead cells. Make sure you pat your skin with a soft clean muslin or bamboo cloth immediately afterwards. For extra deep cleansing, you can apply a clay masque following your steam treatment. If your skin is oily then use green clay (often called French green clay, argile, or Montmorillonite clay); if it is sensitive then white or kaolin clay is a better choice. Mix the dry clay powder with water until you have reached the consistency similar to tube paint, then apply to your face. Leave on until it has dried completely then moisten your skin and gently remove the clay with water. Any residue can be gently removed with a soft natural cloth. Splashing your face with lukewarm or cool water eight to 10 times (then patting it dry) each morning and night can help improve the overall condition of your skin.

Often we tend to overuse skin products in the hopes of achieving the elusive perfect complexion we see across all media. But less is more when it comes to skin. Clogged pores can be a response to environmental conditions, topical products, hormonal changes, dietary choices, and even stress. Use natural products, practise self-care and stress management, and try to go gently on yourself when your skin is doing its job as an organ of elimination.

I have low blood pressure, and sometimes feel faint if I stand up quickly. I am otherwise well. What would you suggest?

Low blood pressure, or hypotension, does not get as much attention as the more common high blood pressure (hypertension). There are a number of reasons why you may be experiencing this condition, most of which are relatively easy to remedy. The first and most simple is dehydration. Regular tea (not herbal) and coffee, along with other caffeinated beverages, can alter the sodium-potassium balance and contribute to low blood pressure by increasing potassium levels.

Pure water is ideal, and you can further boost your hydration levels by adding a pinch of salt or squeeze of lemon juice. Herbal teas are a good alternative to caffeinated drinks.

If you take any medications or health supplements, then it is important to check with your health practitioner to ensure these are not contributing to your blood pressure imbalance.

An increase in potassium levels can also be triggered by low-sodium levels. Foods that can help to regulate blood pressure and also prevent fainting or dizzy spells include celery, cress, and kelp.

It is also worth bearing in mind that this may be an underlying adrenal issue. The adrenal glands play a role in the retention of sodium through the production of the hormone aldosterone, and if the glands are not functioning well they will not produce enough of this hormone. Siberian ginseng is a good herbal remedy for adrenal support and is often used to help regulate blood pressure. Clinical trials have shown that taking 2,500mg of Siberian ginseng daily for two months, taking a break for a month, then resuming for two months is the most beneficial.

Continue this cycle until your blood pressure is back within the normal range. Do not take Siberian ginseng if you have diabetes or hormone-sensitive conditions such as endometriosis, fibroids, or ovarian cancer.

Another herbal remedy that may help is horsetail (Equisetum arvense), which helps to strengthen the blood vessels and improve the elasticity of vessel walls. Rich in silica, this herb is often prescribed to assist in managing blood pressure and circulation issues.