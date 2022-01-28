Snack attack: Reaching for treats between meals could lead to health issues

The way we eat is changing. The Ireland of the 1980s and 1990s was a country where people ate three meals a day and snacks and treats were a rarity. The opposite is true today with many of us moving from regular meals to grazing all day long.
Many of us opt for foods high in fat, salt, and sugar when snacking, such as biscuits, confectionery, or crisps. But what are the best options if we want to satisfy hunger, increase our energy, or enhance our health?
- Typically made from chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic, hummus is high in protein. It will keep you full for longer and contains nutrients like fibre, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorous. When buying it from the supermarket, check the sodium levels and make sure that any added ingredients are natural and healthy.
- Peanut and other nut butters are full of protein and healthy fats. Choose unsweetened versions that haven’t had any oils added for optimum health benefits. These butters should consist of nuts, a pinch of salt, and nothing else.
- Nuts and seeds are packed with healthy fats, proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Add some dried fruit to the mix to pack an even greater nutritional punch.
- Natural yogurt or fromage frais can make a calcium-rich snack. When you add nuts, seeds, fresh fruit, or a drizzle of honey, you have a deliciously nutritious treat.
- Avocados contain vitamins K, C, B5, B6, and E, along with folate, potassium, and a host of healthy fats. Once ripe, they can be mashed with lime juice and chopped coriander, red onion, and chilli to make guacamole, a filling snack especially if served with crackers, corn cakes, or raw vegetables.
- Cereal bars or energy and protein balls can be good if you’re on the go. Make sure you read the label and avoid the ones containing a lot of sugar, choosing those made with nuts, seeds, and wholegrains instead.
- Treat yourself to some dark chocolate. Chocolate with a cocoa content of 70% or more contains a range of nutrients, including iron, magnesium, and copper as well as antioxidants and fibre. Studies have shown that it may even play a role in reducing blood pressure or helping brain function.