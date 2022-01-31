Working Life: I have four children, so the kitchen can resemble Connolly Station

7am

My alarm kicks off - 80 minutes of breakfasts, packing lunches and getting everyone out the door. I have four children (one in university and three in secondary school) so mornings are busy and the kitchen can resemble Connolly Station. My husband Mel and I are both working from home so after breakfast, we try to take the dogs for a walk to the beach – a really nice way to start the day.

9am

Emails and diary check to see what I have planned for the day.

As communications manager with the INDI, we represent almost 1,000 registered dietitians in the Republic of Ireland and my role consists of communicating with them and also with the general public and other stakeholders about the important role dietitians play in many health arenas, both in the community and acute setting.

From writing ezines for our members, preparing radio interviews for my monthly slot on the Today with Claire Byrne radio show on current nutrition topics, or lectures for talks to various groups, working on our quarterly Professional Journal and answering day to day queries, my half days go very quickly.

Louise Reynolds

11am

The morning is usually interrupted by numerous Zoom calls.

12 noon

A call with colleagues in the Irish Cancer Prevention Network to plan this year’s webinar for World Cancer Day reminds me to get working on my slides for this event. A varied lineup of speakers dealing with lots of practical ways to reduce cancer risk is sure to make it very worthwhile.

1pm - 2pm

Lunch in the kitchen – it can vary from poached egg on toast, soup and wholemeal bread to a chicken salad sandwich. My work hours are flexible so I can catch up on work projects in the afternoon while getting dinner organised – one-pot stews/casseroles work well when children are coming home at different times.

The Irish Cancer Prevention Network is hosting a webinar for the public covering practical steps to reduce our cancer risk on Friday, February 4 at 1pm for World Cancer Day. Topics will include: eating for health; radon; skin protection; knowing the signs, find cancer early

Register to watch live or receive a link to watch the recorded webinar - exa.mn/Cancer-Webinar