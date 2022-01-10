Working Life: We are part of a global effort to develop gene editing as a therapy for everyone with CF

9am

First up, an online meeting with my research team to discuss gene editing strategies that correct some rare DNA mutations that cause cystic fibrosis (CF). Approximately 5,000 people worldwide have these rare mutations and the new CF drugs launched last year don’t work for them.

10.30am

I go through an email from one of our US collaborators with new data from some gene-edited cell samples we sent them – we are part of a global effort to develop gene editing as a therapy for everyone with CF.

11.30am

Next up, a discussion with collaborators in London about the best cell model for our new Strategic Research Centre for Gene Editing funded by CF Trust (UK) and CF Foundation (USA).

12.30pm

I take the opportunity to catch up on some reading over lunch.

2pm

My favourite part of the job, sitting down to look at some new experimental data from the lab. One of the experiments has worked nicely, but another idea we are working on needs a bit more thought.

3pm

Email from colleague reminding me to set exam questions for a post-graduate module before I head home. It’s important to link teaching to the latest research, so the questions are based on analysis of a recent gene-editing publication. Only 3,600 to choose from in 2021!

5.30pm

Casserole safely in the oven just before the start of a lunchtime (Boston) meeting with a panel of US researchers and a team from the CF Foundation. We’re organising a workshop as the Foundation’s Path to a Cure, a $500m strategic initiative to develop a cure, not just a treatment, for everyone with CF.

9.30pm

Casserole is a success, and just enough time to clear the table for another lunchtime (San Diego) call between associate editors of the scientific journal Gene Therapy to discuss a special issue on ways to speed up the path to approval for gene-based medicines for as many diseases as possible, whilst trying to figure out how to keep the price realistic.

11.30pm

I receive an email from a former PhD student in New Zealand about a grant idea to test a new drug combination for a different rare disease, cystinosis, that we’ve been working on for the last decade. I decide to reply in the morning.