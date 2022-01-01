Natural ways to treat a hangover if you're feeling the effects of ringing in the New Year

Certain vitamins and herbs can work wonders if you had one too many last night
It's easy to have a glass or two too many while celebrating at home. Here's how to tackle that hangover

Sat, 01 Jan, 2022 - 07:00
Megan Sheppard

I find I get hungover easily - all it takes is a few drinks and a late night. It seems to be getting worse as I get older. Is there a natural remedy I could take?

You are not alone, processing alcohol is more of a challenge as we get older. This is not due to any one issue, rather a culmination of problems. Stress, sleep deprivation, and an already overburdened liver all play a role. 

It is worth remembering that our liver not only processes toxins but, among many other functions, it also helps to regulate hormones and cholesterol levels, produce bile, and metabolise protein.

To support your hard-working liver, use herbs such as milk thistle and dandelion root – milk thistle is best taken in tablet format or as a tincture, while dandelion root makes for a lovely herbal infusion.

NAC (N-acetyl cysteine) helps to reduce hangover-type symptoms by increasing glutathione levels and reducing acetaldehyde effects on the body. 

B-vitamins are in shorter supply as we age and alcohol further depletes these precious vitamins. Vitamin B1 and NAC are thought to work synergistically, so take a quality B-complex together with 200mg of NAC about half an hour before you drink alcohol to help moderate any hangover symptoms the next day.

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.

