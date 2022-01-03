Pete the Vet: Seven new year resolutions to help owners deal with pet problems

The start of a new year is always a useful time to stop and reflect before proceeding: this is why New Years Resolutions have become a tradition.

There are two definitions of the word “resolution”: first, “a firm decision to do, or not to do, something”. This is the meaning which is used when making promises for the new year.

The second definition is interesting: resolution also means “the action of solving a problem”, to bring a conflict to resolution.

I like the idea of combining these two meanings: making a resolution to bring a difficult situation to a resolution. And in the pet world, there are a number of common areas of challenge that can be easily solved if the right actions are taken.

Here are seven suggestions of New Year resolutions that will help readers bring pet problems to resolution.

Problem: My dog is badly behaved

Resolution: I resolve to spend 15 minutes every day training my dog.

Many pet owners have a vague belief that dogs ought to somehow know how to behave, without any formal instruction. And it is true that, remarkably, many dogs do fit in with human routines naturally, without causing any issues. However it is also true that bad behaviour is the most common reason for young adult dogs being relinquished to animal rescue centres. This is almost never the fault of the dog: the responsibility lies with the human owners who have not engaged properly with their pets. Most dogs need to be given regular training sessions to teach them how to fit into human homes: typically, 15 minutes should be spent every day training a dog, for their entire lives. This does not have to happen at one stretch: five minutes three times daily will work well. And this can be included in their daily routines e.g. during walks, before meals etc. From “sit and stay” to “leave it” to “go to bed”, there are many useful skills that dogs can be taught, which when put together, lead to the creation of a well-behaved dog. To learn more about training your dog, visit https://www.dogstrust.ie/dog-school/

Problem: My pet is overweight

Resolution: I resolve to measure my dog or cat’s food intake strictly every day

Almost two thirds of pets are overweight or obese, and it’s now known that obesity is a state of chronic inflammation, with far reaching effects on an animal’s welfare, including depression, discomfort and an increased susceptibility to illnesses like diabetes, heart disease and arthritis. The simple cause of excessive weight is over-feeding, and the simple answer is to feed less. In practice this can be difficult, but measuring the precise amount of food given is the best place to start. By combining this with monthly weigh-ins, you should be able to marginally reduce the food fed every month, until your pet starts to lose weight. It’s simple, but highly effective.

Problem: My cat jumps up on kitchen counters and tables

Resolution: I will stop leaving out attractive items on surfaces and I will consistently stop her whenever she jumps onto them.

Cats have no shame: a dog often looks bashful if caught doing something wrong, while cats maintain an arrogant air that reminds you that they are the real bosses in the home. You need to be smart to train them to behave well, which means first removing any incentive for them to jump onto kitchen surfaces (don’t leave out tasty morsels like butter or milk) and second, tell them “no” and shoosh them down absolutely every time they jump up. Most cats soon get the message, and for the stubborn few, a motion-activated aerosol spray (“SsssCat”) will do the trick.

Problem: My dog annoys the neighbours by barking when I am not there

Resolution: I resolve to follow professional advice on dealing with separation anxiety

Many pandemic puppies grew up with people at home all the time, and they’re now struggling to stay calm and relaxed when they are at home alone. The resulting anxiety is often expressed by barking, as well as in other types of bad behaviour. The problem can be successfully tackled but this often needs temporary courses of medication as well as professional advice. It’s rarely a problem that’s solved easily on your own.

Problem: My dog won’t come back when called

Resolution: I resolve to practice the recall command in quiet places ten times a day

Bellowing a dog’s name repeatedly when they are having fun chasing around a park is never going to work. Repeated practice in a peaceful area with no distractions, using tasty treat rewards, is the only answer.

Problem: My long-haired cat keeps getting matted fur in her coat

Resolution: I resolve to spend ten minutes every day brushing my cat

While short-haired cats never need to be brushed, if your cat has long hair (both pedigree and cross-bred), they do need daily grooming. Self-grooming, by licking and nibbling, as cats do naturally, is rarely enough to prevent mats developing in delicate areas such as under the tail and behind the ears. A simply routine of regular brushing usually solves this issue, and if done well, it can be enjoyable for owners and cats too.

Problem: My cat sometimes pees on carpets and curtains at home

Resolution: I resolve to optimise my cat’s bathroom facilities

There are rules of litter tray etiquette that many cat carers don’t know about: for example, the standard cat litter tray is smaller than most cats like, and the correct number of litter trays in a home is one per cat, plus one extra. For more tips on helping cats to piddle in the right place, see https://petfixclub.com/inappropriate-elimination/