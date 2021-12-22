Life Hack: How to clean stains like wine and lipstick from any fabric

Wine

Red wine is often the culprit when we stain fabric, especially during the Christmas festivities. The trick to avoiding a long-lasting mark is to act immediately. First, do not scrub the stain as that will cause it to spread further into the fabric and don’t reach for a hairdryer to dry it. Heat can make the stain permanent so you will want to treat it before you use anything hot on it. Instead, get any dry, powdery substance and apply it liberally to the spill. This can be table salt, baking soda/bicarbonate of soda, dry soap powder, talcum powder, or even cat litter. This will soak up much of the liquid and prevent it from soaking in further. Let that sit on the spill for a few minutes This alone may remove the stain, but if not, apply boiled water to it. This should cause the stain to dilute and spread out and the hot water will affect the molecules in the wine, making it easier to clean when you blot the stain.

Christmas dinner

Were you a bit too quick pouring the gravy, causing a splash? Did someone allow some fat to drip onto your tablecloth? Grease can quickly mark clothes and table linen, especially at a busy dinner table. Alcohol and warm water will soon clear any marks. Rub the stain with a solution of alcohol and warm water and let it absorb for 15 minutes. Rub a small amount of soap into the stain before washing the item in the washing machine as normal. Voila, the stain will be removed.

Muddy boots

If you’re a fan of a Christmas Day walk or a St Stephen’s Day jaunt through the fields with the kids, you might find muck and dirt embedded in the carpet once everyone returns home. Luckily, it doesn’t take much effort to clean mud from a carpet. Simply mix a small amount of detergent with warm water and use a sponge to apply the solution to the stain. Dab away and it will soon be gone. Just remember to blot, not rub as you clean.

Mistletoe kisses

We’ve been hiding our smiles behind masks for so long that I predict more than a few of us will be applying lipstick this Christmas, even if it’s only our family who will see it. To remove lipstick from fabric (from shift collars to linen napkins) rub an ice cube on the area to freeze the lipstick and remove it by scraping gently with a knife. Wash the fabric as normal in the washing machine and let it air dry. As an aside, this technique also works on candle wax which may have melted into a fabric.