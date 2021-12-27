Working Life: I’m acutely aware of the importance of finding cancer early

6am

My alarm sounds. In no time, I’ve had breakfast and I’m on my bike cycling alongside the Grand Canal to work. No matter the weather, I love cycling. It’s a great way to get exercise and avoid traffic.

7.15am

At my desk, with a coffee, I clear paperwork and prepare for the day’s appointments. It’s a good time to catch up with colleagues and discuss important issues before we open the practice doors and things get really busy.

9am

This is the most enjoyable part of the day when I get to see patients, as well as scheduling in meetings for the NCCP. It’s busier since the pandemic started with so many added infection control measures in place, but despite the extra work, we all want to see as many people as possible.

11am

We’re doing a lot more work over the phone or via video consultation. It’s a great way of helping decide which people need to be seen as soon as possible.

In my role as GP advisor to the NCCP, I’m involved in cancer prevention and early detection. I’m acutely aware of the importance of finding cancer early, and if people have any worrying symptoms, it’s vital that they contact their GP without delay. Detecting cancer at an early stage can dramatically improve chances of survival. No matter how busy the job is, it’s a huge boost to think of the benefit to patients if their cancer is detected early.

2pm

Lunchtime usually means a sandwich at my desk followed by a quick catch-up with colleagues to identify and discuss any pressing issues from the morning’s work.

2.30pm

Afternoon clinic starts and I see patients again. I also schedule in NCCP meetings.

6.30pm

I finish up remaining paperwork and prepare for the cycle home. It’s the best part of my day.

7pm

Dinner time/family time. I try to get out for a walk/run, or I might end up at the edge of a GAA pitch watching my children play. I love that they are involved in GAA as exercise is so important for their health and our local club is a fantastic community. Once they’re in bed, I’ll read until bedtime.