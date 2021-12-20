Working Life: It is very humbling to see how families place their trust in us completely

Caroline Webb, night nurse, Irish Cancer Society
Working Life: It is very humbling to see how families place their trust in us completely

Caroline Webb, night nurse with the Irish Cancer Society. Picture: Barry Cronin

Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 06:13

5pm

I live in Co Meath and I travel to homes in Meath, Dublin, Louth, Kildare and Westmeath. Tonight I will be taking care of a patient in Dublin. I get a handover from my office and the community specialist palliative care day team. I then phone the family at 9pm to introduce myself and to make sure they are managing OK. 

Our role is to provide end-of-life care to patients in their own homes and emotional and practical support for their families. 

11pm

I arrive at the patient’s home and make sure the patient is comfortable and peaceful. The families are so grateful to us for this service as it allows them to rest at this emotional time. It is very humbling to see how they place their trust in us completely and leave their precious loved one in our care. We check syringe drivers which contain medication and also give medication during the night if the patient needs it.

1am

My patient becomes a little restless and complains of pain so I give some medication along with repositioning in the bed followed by a nice hand massage to help relaxation.

3am

Time for a cuppa. Another check of the syringe driver ensures all is good.

5am

My patient needs a change and repositioning again. At times I often just sit holding a hand which provides gentle support. If a patient is close to passing away we call the family so they can be with their loved one.

7am

I give a handover to the family and the palliative day team.

When back home I don’t head straight to bed because I need to unwind. Exercising our lovely horses is what works for me along with yoga and walking our three dogs. My husband Joe and I have three beautiful children Alanah, 23, Ava, 20, and Matthew, 19.

10am

Tiredness catches up and I head for bed, thankful for what I have. Being an ICS Night Nurse is very grounding and so rewarding. I’m doing this work for six years and love it. It’s an amazing service, free to families. Without the public’s generous support it would not be possible.

  • Please consider supporting cancer patients and their families this Christmas by making a donation (phone 18506060/012310500) or visit the Irish Cancer Society online shop at cancer.ie/christmas

Read More

Working life: 'A large coffee sets me up for the day' 

More in this section

Gregg Wallace reveals he asked his wife to buy him tight t-shirts after weight loss Gregg Wallace reveals he asked his wife to buy him tight t-shirts after weight loss
The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles North West and TikTok: These are the 7 golden rules of parenting and social media
'Families are weird yokes': Five tips from Marian Keyes on coping during Christmas 'Families are weird yokes': Five tips from Marian Keyes on coping during Christmas
#Night Nurse#Working LifeOrganisation: ICS
<p>Doggy donors needed: veterinary hospitals around the country are reporting shortages of dog blood</p>

Urgent appeal for dog blood donors as stocks run low

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

PODCASTS >icon
Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices