Working Life: It is very humbling to see how families place their trust in us completely

5pm

I live in Co Meath and I travel to homes in Meath, Dublin, Louth, Kildare and Westmeath. Tonight I will be taking care of a patient in Dublin. I get a handover from my office and the community specialist palliative care day team. I then phone the family at 9pm to introduce myself and to make sure they are managing OK.

Our role is to provide end-of-life care to patients in their own homes and emotional and practical support for their families.

11pm

I arrive at the patient’s home and make sure the patient is comfortable and peaceful. The families are so grateful to us for this service as it allows them to rest at this emotional time. It is very humbling to see how they place their trust in us completely and leave their precious loved one in our care. We check syringe drivers which contain medication and also give medication during the night if the patient needs it.

1am

My patient becomes a little restless and complains of pain so I give some medication along with repositioning in the bed followed by a nice hand massage to help relaxation.

3am

Time for a cuppa. Another check of the syringe driver ensures all is good.

5am

My patient needs a change and repositioning again. At times I often just sit holding a hand which provides gentle support. If a patient is close to passing away we call the family so they can be with their loved one.

7am

I give a handover to the family and the palliative day team.

When back home I don’t head straight to bed because I need to unwind. Exercising our lovely horses is what works for me along with yoga and walking our three dogs. My husband Joe and I have three beautiful children Alanah, 23, Ava, 20, and Matthew, 19.

10am

Tiredness catches up and I head for bed, thankful for what I have. Being an ICS Night Nurse is very grounding and so rewarding. I’m doing this work for six years and love it. It’s an amazing service, free to families. Without the public’s generous support it would not be possible.