Life Hack: Five of the best bathroom cleaning hacks to impress guests this Christmas

Make your loo sparkle

Are there some unsightly stains in your toilet bowl that just won’t budge? Step away from the bleach and instead, open your fridge. If you’ve been stocking up on Coca Cola for Christmas, keep some aside to use in the bathroom. It is great for removing rings, build-up and stains from the toilet bowl. Pour a can around the rim of your toilet, making sure it coats the entire bowl. Let it sit for a few hours to work its magic. Scrub the bowl with a toilet brush and flush to reveal a clean and shiny toilet. Minimal effort, maximum results.

Say so long to limescale

If you have overnight guests this Christmas, you won’t want them judging your levels of limescale during their morning shower. Thankfully, that white layer is easy to remove with vinegar. If your shower head is detachable, remove it and soak it in a bowl of vinegar. If you can’t remove it, fill a plastic bag with vinegar and tie it around your showerhead, securing it with an elastic band. Your showerhead will soon be restored to its sparkling glory.

No more mildew

While we’re around the shower, check your shower curtain for mildew. If you find a tough build-up of mildew there, bring the curtain to your washing machine. Add a scoop of bicarbonate of soda to some washing powder and put it on a 30-degree wash. If your shower curtain is plastic, you can hang it out to dry once the wash is finished. If it’s made of fabric, you can put it through a rinse cycle with 100ml of distilled white vinegar before hanging it out to dry.

Unclog your drains

Since the vinegar and bicarbonate of soda are already out to clean around your shower, the combination of the two is a great way to clear those drains. Pour a cup of bicarbonate of soda down your drain and leave it for two or three minutes. Next, pour a cup of white vinegar after it. After it fizzes up, leave it sit in the drain for an hour. Pour hot water down the drain to clear out any clogs of hair or gunk.

Make your mirrors sparkle

I have two methods for ensuring a dazzling mirror. First, make a cup of tea (really). Allow a mug of black tea to cool before transferring it into a spray bottle. Spray the tea onto your bathroom mirror and clean them with a cloth. The tannic acids found in tea cut through grease and dirt easily. Use a clean cloth to dry and buff the mirror until it shines. Next, use shaving foam to keep your mirrors fog-free when your bathroom gets steamy. Apply a thin layer of shaving foam and wipe it off and you’ll have a shiny, steam-free mirror in seconds. This can be used on shower doors too for similar results.