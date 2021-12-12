Natural health: How can I stop the build-up of tartar on my teeth? 

No matter how carefully I brush and floss my teeth, I still get a build-up of tartar. What else can I do?

It’s important to work with a dental hygienist to maintain your oral health as there are always areas that are difficult to reach with our home dental tools. Working under bright lights, a dental hygienist uses specialised tools to remove plaque and tartar build-up from beneath the gum line (particularly where the gum pockets are deep).

One of the main reasons why professional removal of tartar is important is because the gums and teeth cannot heal while a foreign body is present — similar to debriding a wound to prevent infection. Swishing with a salt-water rinse, and even a dilute sodium ascorbate solution (a salt form of vitamin C) will also provide the necessary nutrients for the gums to heal.

You can take steps at home to maintain healthy teeth and gums. To prevent this build-up of calculus, understanding the importance of a healthy oral ecosystem is key. If your diet is lacking in calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, and potassium, then your teeth will be less strong and healthy.

Calcium and phosphorus combine to form crystalline calcium phosphate, making up the hard protective tooth enamel surface of the teeth. Calcium is also crucial to jaw health, which maintains the integrity of the roots in the tooth sockets. Dietary sources of calcium and phosphorus include pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds (and tahini), yoghurt, cheese, leafy greens, lentils, beans, and beef. Vitamin D is an important supportive nutrient for the body to utilise calcium. Magnesium and calcium also work together — you need a 2:1 ratio of calcium to magnesium to maintain healthy teeth, gums, muscles, nerves, and bones. These foods, along with nuts, rice, buckwheat, and other grains, are good sources of magnesium. The mineral potassium works with magnesium to regulate the acidity levels of the blood. When our blood is too acidic, the body counters this by leaching calcium from the teeth and bones. Potassium has the additional benefit of reducing sensitivity in teeth.

The microbiome plays a significant role in oral and dental health. Our mouths house the second-most diverse microbial community in the body (the gut is number one), with over 700 species of bacteria colonising the hard surfaces of teeth and soft mucosal tissues. Since the mouth provides a warm and moist environment, many micro-organisms thrive — you just need to tip the balance towards beneficial bacterial growth.

Probiotic supplementation is a simple way to support a healthy microbiome. It is even better if you find a dental probiotic product containing the strain Streptococcus salivarius K12, which has also been shown to keep problematic oral bacteria in check.

My six-year-old son got a mild tummy bug recently. It cleared up in a couple of days, but he’s still off his food. What would you recommend?

It is important to keep his hydration levels up and add some bonus nutrients where possible. This can be as simple as water with a squeeze of citrus or pinch of salt, a nourishing broth, or an ice pop made using diluted fruit and veg juices.

Porridge is a soothing breakfast to which you can add some digestive spices and soft foods. (If your son is gluten-intolerant, use millet or amaranth instead of oats). Add vanilla, nutmeg, grated apple or pear, banana, dried fruits, berries, honey — ask your son to help you make it to encourage him to eat something simple and nourishing.

A slippery elm broth will soothe his tummy and act as a nutritious medicinal food — use 1-2 teaspoons per cup of warm water and add honey to taste. This simple combination alone can help with tummy bug recovery where appetite loss is an issue.

Please send your questions to feelgood@examiner.ie

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.