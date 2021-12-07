Powerlines, floods, fallen trees — handy websites, apps and Twitter accounts to check out

Hopefully, things will go smoothly throughout Storm Barra today and tomorrow but just in case, here are some handy hotline numbers and accounts you might want to have to hand.

Weather latest

The Irish Meteorological Service has forecasts and latest weather reports on met.ie or you can go straight to weather warnings at met.ie/warnings/today

They are is on twitter at @MetEireann

The met.ie weather app for your phone will issue 'push' notifications on weather warnings.

Carlowweather.com and @CarlowWeather run by Alan O'Reilly has interesting maps, graphics, and video of weather phenomena.

The earliest sunset of the year is coming up soon: @theauldsthretch

Another interesting account for weather buffs and anyone curious about how short the days are at the moment is @theauldsthretch This for-fun account tweets the length of the 'Grand Auld Sthretch in the evening' at sunset time in Dublin.

Power

If you see or know of damaged lines then the warning is to steer clear and call the ESB 24/7 service on 1800 372 999.

Fallen electricity wires are live and dangerous. Never approach or touch them. The ESB can also be contacted on 021 2382410 — and, of course, 999 or 112 for emergency services.

And if there is a power outage then you can check ESB PowerCheck for real-time fault information on all major faults. This will tell you what areas are affected — in case you're checking for a relative etc — and it will also let you know if the outage has already been reported and you'll get an estimated time on when power will be restored.

An outage only appears on PowerCheck when it affects more than 10 properties.

powercheck.esbnetworks.ie

Gas Networks: gasnetworks.ie and 1850 20 50 50

Floods

In the event of floods, floodinfo.ie is the OPWs national flood information portal, providing location-specific access to flood risk and flood management information.

And flooding.ie has info on measures that can be taken to minimise the damage that can be caused by a flood event.

It is wise to be aware that:

As little as 300mm of fast-flowing water can move most cars off the road.

Just 150mm of fast-flowing water can knock you off your feet.

The Office of Emergency Planning runs an annual Be Winter Ready campaign which provides practical advice for coping during severe weather events. Information is available at winterready.ie and updates will be provided on Twitter @emergencyIE during severe weather events.

Irish Water is at water.ie and 1890 278 278

Your local council

Cavan County Council

cavancoco.ie

(049) 437 8300 (Main Number)

(087) 611 8116 (Out of Hours)

Clare Co Council

clarecoco.ie

(065) 682 1616 (Main Number)

(087) 416 9496 (Out of Hours)

Cork County Council

corkcoco.ie

(021) 427 6891 (Main Number)

(021) 480 0048 (Out of Hours)

Cork City Council

corkcity.ie

(021) 492 4000 (Main Number)

(021) 496 6512 (Out of Hours)

Donegal County Council

donegalcoco.ie

(074) 917 2222 (Main Number)

Water: (074) 917 2399 (Out of Hours)

Roads: (074) 917 2288 (Out of Hours)

Dublin City Council

dublincity.ie

(01) 222 2222 (Main Number)

(01) 679 6186 (Out of Hours)

Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown County Council

dlrcoco.ie

(01) 205 4700 (Main Number)

(01) 677 8844 (Out of Hours)

Fingal Co Council

fingalcoco.ie

(01) 890 5000 (Main Number)

(01) 873 1415 (Out of Hours)

Galway Co Council

galway.ie

(091) 509 000 (Main Number)

Galway City Council

galwaycity.ie

(091) 536 400 (Main Number)/(Out of Hours)

Kerry County Council

kerrycoco.ie

(066) 718 3500 (Main Number)

(066) 718 3588 (Out of Hours)

Kildare County Council

kildare.ie

(045) 980 200 (Main Number)

1890 50 03 33 (Out of Hours)

Kilkenny County Council

kilkennycoco.ie

(056) 779 4000 (Main Number)

1890 252 654 (Out of Hours)

Laois Co Council

laois.ie

(057) 866 4000 (Main Number)

Leitrim County Council

leitrimcoco.ie

(071) 962 0005 (Main Number)

Limerick City and County Council

limerick.ie

(061) 556 000 (Main Number)

(061) 417 833 (Out of Hours)

Longford County Council

longfordcoco.ie

(043) 334 3300 (Main Number)

1850 211 525 (Out of Hours)

Louth County Council

louthcoco.ie

(042) 933 5457 (Main Number)

1890 202 303 (Out of Hours)

Mayo County Council

mayococo.ie

(094) 902 4444 (Main Number) and (Out of Hours)

Meath County Council

meath.ie

(046) 909 7000 (Main Number)

1890 445 335 (Out of Hours)

Monaghan County Council

monaghan.ie

(047) 30 500 (Main Number)

Offaly County Council

offaly.ie

(057) 934 6800 (Main Number)

1890 750 750 (Out of Hours)

Roscommon County Council

roscommoncoco.ie

(090) 663 7100 (Main Number)

(090) 663 7100 (Out of Hours)

Sligo Co Council

sligococo.ie

(071) 911 1111 (Main Number)

South Dublin County Council

sdcc.ie

(01) 414 9000 (Main Number)

(01) 457 4907 (Out of Hours)

Tipperary County Council

tipperarycoco.ie

(076) 106 5000 (Main Number)

1890 923 948 (Out of Hours)

Waterford City and County Council

waterfordcouncil.ie

(076) 106 5000 (Main Number)

Westmeath Co Council

westmeathcoco.ie

(044) 933 2000 (Main Number)

(044) 933 2000 (Out of Hours)

Wexford County Council

wexford.ie

(053) 919 6000 (Main Number)

1890 666 777 (Out of Hours)

Wicklow County Council

wicklow.ie

(0404) 20 100 (Main Number)

(01) 291 6117 (Out of Hours)

Fallen trees

Contact your local authority.

For example, in Cork city if you believe that a tree in a public green area is in need of attention, you can call Cork City Council on (021) 4924333/4924132/4924041.

Any incidences of fallen trees outside of office hours can be reported to 021 4966512. In any emergency, calls should be made to 999.

Travel

The advice is: don't make any unnecessary journeys but if you do have to travel then:

Make sure phones/devices/cars are all fully charged up.

Keep extra jackets/clothes in the car for emergencies

Have a high vis vest/jacket

Keep a big bottle of water or 2 and snacks in the car.

AA Roadwatch breakdown service is on 0818 66 77 88.

@GardaTraffic is a Garda Síochána official account.

Viewing dramatic waves during Storm Barra...

The waves roll onto Inch Beach at Power Head, East Cork as the bulk carrier Pola Ariake takes shelter near Cork Harbour as Storm Barra approaches. Picture Dan Linehan

Perhaps @dinglesurf has it covered here: "Here is our guide as to where you can see the biggest of the storm waves: Nowhere. Stay at home and protect yourself and others."

Don't put yourself or others in danger by trying to capture those big storm waves on your phone