Natural health: What can I do to clear my son's teething rash? 

My six-month-old son has started teething. The constant drooling has led to an angry rash around his chin. I’ve also noticed that his stools have become quite loose. What would you recommend?

One of the most important first steps in addressing teething rash is to avoid using creams or lotions containing synthetic ingredients. Instead, look for a product that contains soothing and healing herbs such as calendula, chamomile, lavender, and aloe vera.

Balms are often the most effective topical solutions as they also act as a moisture barrier while allowing the skin to breathe. Chamomile is not only an excellent solution for the skin, it can be used to soothe the gums. Look for German chamomile (Matricaria recutita) — the plant is from the daisy family.

Make a chamomile tea using a teaspoon of dried flowers per cup (250ml) of boiling water, allow it to cool, and then soak a muslin or bamboo cloth in the infusion and pop it in the freezer. This will provide relief for your son, helping to numb and soothe the inflamed gums.

Chamomile is an effective remedy for his upset digestive system, so this may also help with the loose stools.

Tissue salts, developed by 19th-century doctor Wilhelm Henrich Schuessler, are remedies based on the 12 salts of the human body. Schussler determined that these salts are the base of cellular nourishment in humans — hence the alternate names of ‘biochemic salts’ and ‘cell salts’.

Tissue salts can be purchased as individual remedies or in specific combinations to address certain symptoms and/or conditions.

The two most popular brands are New Era and Schuessler. For teething, combination R has been formulated for painful teeth and infant teething issues. Take as directed.

My elderly mother has developed lumbago in the past few months. She takes paracetamol to dull the pain. Is there a natural alternative?

Lumbago is a generalised term used to describe pain in the lower back region. It is not limited to the health of the spine itself, and can also include issues with the soft tissues and nerves. The most important signs to watch out for are any numbness or weakness in the legs, any chills or fever-like symptoms, and any bowel or bladder issues. These can indicate spinal and nerve damage or impingement. If one or more of these symptoms should arise, then please contact your mother’s GP immediately.

Most of our upper body weight is supported by the lower back or lumbar region, and as we age we are less inclined to practise daily bending and twisting motions that maintain our lumbar mobility. This can happen gradually, due to hip pain, injury, stiffness, and is often a result of our tendency to spend more time in a seated position.

A natural anti-inflammatory that might help your mother is Boswellia, using the resin of the Boswellia serrata tree. It works by dilating the blood vessels, relieving the restriction that is often responsible for pain.

Boswellia can be taken safely as a preventative supplement for long-term inflammatory joint or muscular conditions. Your mother will need to take 250-300mg daily. It is important to note that Boswellia can be effective in the relief of symptoms, but will not fix or address the root cause of the lumbago.

Ginger root is a simple herbal helper for pain relief. All you need to do is brew up a slice or two of the fresh root in a cup of boiling water and drink two to three times daily — honey can be added for sweetness. It is important to note that ginger root should not be taken by people who are using blood-thinning medication.

Tissue salts (mentioned in the previous Q&A) may also be helpful for your mother. Combination G includes four individual salts and has been formulated to treat backache and pain in the lumbar region.

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.