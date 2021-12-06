Working life: 'A large coffee sets me up for the day' 

6.30am

A large coffee sets me up for the day.

Next up, grand rounds, either viewed online or attended in person. This is where discussion takes place with other specialists and healthcare professionals about patient conditions or complex cases. It’s a great way to decide on the most appropriate treatment. Previously, these meetings were in person, but they can now be done virtually, like many things. This means I get to have breakfast with my children before leaving for work.

8am

I usually have either a pain medicine clinic or a theatre list of image-guided pain procedures (X-ray or ultrasound). In clinic, I meet and talk to a wide variety of patients, mostly referred to me with lower back or neck pain.

I have a monthly clinic in the Women’s Centre for female pelvic pain where I predominately see and treat women with endometriosis pain. All my patients suffer with chronic pain, severe enough to affect most aspects of their lives.

Sometimes, they will have seen many other healthcare professionals by the time they meet me. I do my best to help them.

Theatre days are very enjoyable. I work with skilled nurses, a consultant anaesthetist and a radiographer during theatre sessions. Radiological imaging is used to help perform pain procedures.

Chronic pain is difficult to treat. A multidisciplinary approach is required for the management of chronic pain. There is no immediate cure, unfortunately.

2pm

I follow up on issues that have arisen in clinic/discharge pain patients after their procedure.

After clinic, referrals for patients to other specialists may need to be done, GP letters dictated or scans ordered.

After the procedures list, I see patients either in the recovery area or the day ward area. I usually see patients four to six weeks after procedures to see how they are doing.

Then it’s onto pain consults for inpatients. If a patient is admitted for a medical reason, I may be asked for input on any pain issues they have. A management plan is drawn up with input from the doctor they are admitted under and the patient themselves.

6pm

Evenings are mostly spent with family. Weekdays can be unpredictable, but I try to have a routine for my children for dinner and bedtime. It frequently does not go to plan.