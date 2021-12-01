10 colourful and protective face masks from Irish shops for children to wear to school 

Children from third class up are now required to wear face masks in school.  We round up what's on offer
The 'Howya' mask from Irish Socksciety

Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 11:57
Denise O’Donoghue

If you can’t wait for an online delivery, can’t get to a shop or you’d rather repurpose one of the many masks you now own, here’s a useful tutorial on how to make any mask smaller:

 

Boots 

Children's Reusable Face Masks - 2 Pack: €10.99 (included in a buy one get one free offer)

Boots
Boots

These include two masks (one black and one navy) which have 95% bacterial filtration built-in for 10 washes. After 10 washes you can add a filter into the pouch in the mask. While they’re currently in stock online, a glance at the ‘Check store stock’ functions shows the product is available in stores around the country.

CottonFaceMasks.ie 

Child face masks and coverings: from €8 each

CottonFaceMask.ie
CottonFaceMask.ie

These 100% cotton children-sized face coverings are handmade in Ireland and made with Irish materials. There are lots of kids’ face masks to choose from with new styles added to their website regularly.

Irish Socksciety 

Howya Face Mask: €4 each or €16 for a set of five 

Irish Socksciety
Irish Socksciety

Kids will love these double-layered reusable face masks in fun colours. The unisex ‘Howya’ masks fit children aged four to 10. The reusable, cotton masks are sure to brighten up any classroom.

We Make Good 

Washable Kids Facemask: €12.50 each 

We Make Good
We Make Good

Made to the same high quality as their adult masks, these kids’ masks are 100% cotton and include a nose wire to ensure snug fit and an elastic band that goes around the head for a more comfortable wear. The cloth masks are made by women from refugee backgrounds.

Bare Essentials 

Children Face Masks: €29,90 for a set of three 

Bare Essentials
Bare Essentials

These are made from 100% cotton fabric and are available in two sizes: toddler and children. 10% of the price of each pack will be donated to Barnardos.

Irish Made Masks 

Kids shaped mask: €9 each 

Irish Made Masks
Irish Made Masks

With three layers of breathable cotton, these reusable, reversible, and washable Irish made masks are a stylish choice for school-going kids. They include WHO-recommended elastic for comfort on ears and come in a range of designs and two sizes: ages three to seven and eight to 12.

Moon Mood 

Cotton Face Masks: from €7 each

Moon Mood
Moon Mood

Made from 100% combed high-quality cotton fabric, these masks have two layers of cotton fabric, stay dry longer, have quality elastic ear loops and are natural and eco-friendly.

Little Comfort 

Cloth face mask: from €4 each 

Little Comfort
Little Comfort

Available in a range of bright colours and sizes, these Irish-made masks are easy to wear and easy to wash.

O’Neill’s 

Kids' Reusable Face Mask: €6.50 each 

O'Neills
O'Neills

Just because there’s a pandemic doesn't mean your little one can’t show pride in their county. O’Neill’s has masks for kids with nose wires for comfort featuring all counties and they’re a great choice for a GAA-mad child.

Guineys 

100% Cotton Kids Face Mask: €2 each  

Guineys
Guineys

These comfortable and breathable face masks are made from a 100% cotton fabric with a soft, adjustable elastic. They fit most kids’ faces and are machine washable.

