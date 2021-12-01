10 colourful and protective face masks from Irish shops for children to wear to school 

If you can’t wait for an online delivery, can’t get to a shop or you’d rather repurpose one of the many masks you now own, here’s a useful tutorial on how to make any mask smaller:

Children's Reusable Face Masks - 2 Pack: €10.99 (included in a buy one get one free offer)

These include two masks (one black and one navy) which have 95% bacterial filtration built-in for 10 washes. After 10 washes you can add a filter into the pouch in the mask. While they’re currently in stock online, a glance at the ‘Check store stock’ functions shows the product is available in stores around the country.

Child face masks and coverings: from €8 each

These 100% cotton children-sized face coverings are handmade in Ireland and made with Irish materials. There are lots of kids’ face masks to choose from with new styles added to their website regularly.

Howya Face Mask: €4 each or €16 for a set of five

Kids will love these double-layered reusable face masks in fun colours. The unisex ‘Howya’ masks fit children aged four to 10. The reusable, cotton masks are sure to brighten up any classroom.

Washable Kids Facemask: €12.50 each

Made to the same high quality as their adult masks, these kids’ masks are 100% cotton and include a nose wire to ensure snug fit and an elastic band that goes around the head for a more comfortable wear. The cloth masks are made by women from refugee backgrounds.

Children Face Masks: €29,90 for a set of three

These are made from 100% cotton fabric and are available in two sizes: toddler and children. 10% of the price of each pack will be donated to Barnardos.

Kids shaped mask: €9 each

With three layers of breathable cotton, these reusable, reversible, and washable Irish made masks are a stylish choice for school-going kids. They include WHO-recommended elastic for comfort on ears and come in a range of designs and two sizes: ages three to seven and eight to 12.

Cotton Face Masks: from €7 each

Made from 100% combed high-quality cotton fabric, these masks have two layers of cotton fabric, stay dry longer, have quality elastic ear loops and are natural and eco-friendly.

Cloth face mask: from €4 each

Available in a range of bright colours and sizes, these Irish-made masks are easy to wear and easy to wash.

Kids' Reusable Face Mask: €6.50 each

Just because there’s a pandemic doesn't mean your little one can’t show pride in their county. O’Neill’s has masks for kids with nose wires for comfort featuring all counties and they’re a great choice for a GAA-mad child.

100% Cotton Kids Face Mask: €2 each

These comfortable and breathable face masks are made from a 100% cotton fabric with a soft, adjustable elastic. They fit most kids’ faces and are machine washable.