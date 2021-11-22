Scoil CUH: Meet the teachers whose mission is to give kids a sense of autonomy in hospital

They don’t come to school in uniforms. They come in pyjamas instead. It’s a tradition that makes perfect sense — when your classroom’s ensconced in the heart of Cork University Hospital.

Here, the students, all of whom are CUH patients, range from age five to 16, or thereabouts. Some even sit the Junior and Leaving Certificate while there. Despite the disparate range, principal Laura Woods and deputy principal Deirdre Murphy strive to cater for everyone’s needs and not just academically.

“A lot of what we do involves child-led, enquiry-based learning, which centres around the interests of the children,” says Deirdre. “That gives them back their sense of autonomy; something that can often be lost in a hospital setting. When hospitalised, they’re very vulnerable, so we want them to be learning about the things they’re curious about. That way, they’ll be able to look back with fond memories of their time here with us.”

”We get a lot of children who might have social and emotional difficulties as well,” says Laura. “For those and indeed for all the hospital’s children, having access to our school is a core element in their recovery process. Doctors tell us that and I agree, and I know the parents do too.”

Nobody would disagree. There’s comfort in a school routine, joy in the socialising that brings, and stimulation in a learning programme that is specially tailored to each student.

Deputy principal Deirdre Murphy says they are fortunate to have a wealth of resources from which the children can learn.

“We all work together to deliver a schedule that really interests a child,” says Deirdre. “For example, one year we had a young boy here who was greatly interested in the Second World War. So, I taught him history around that topic, and CUH art and music therapists also wove that interest through his learning.”

“While striving to make sure the most vulnerable are not missing out on their right to education, we like every student to have fun and enjoy themselves,” adds Laura. “We bring in professional musicians and artists. They play and perform, then invite the children to participate.”

“Parents often tell us their child has forgotten that they’re sick because our school brings back a sense of normality to them,” says Deirdre.

This is no small achievement. The school is based on the top floor of the hospital, so there’s no outside play area. While there is a playroom, logistics dictate that it can’t always be open.

Laura says plans for a new paediatric department at CUH give hope for a larger and better school facility.

The work is not without challenges specific to the hospital setting. But in describing those, Laura takes a ‘glass half full’ approach. “We’re very lucky in terms of resources,” she says. “We have a whole suite of digital technology available to us, and all the textbooks our students require. But as our classroom is very small, students have to come at staggered times during the day. Originally the space was intended as a temporary solution.”

‘Originally’ presumably dates back to 2000, when the school doors were first opened. Since then, the little school has been the hub of much learning, fun and games and is a credit to all concerned.

While space is tight, the ladies make the best of it. “We try to make it as much like a regular classroom as possible,” says Laura. “We have bright displays everywhere, and examples of the children’s work on display. We have computers, and we’ve percussion instruments. So we pack as much as we can into a small space.”

They even have a little keyboard, one that Laura sometimes plays with the children. “You’d be blown away by all the various talents they have,” she says.

Dimensions and altitudinal setting aside, CUH School provides a crucial facility for young patients, and not just in terms of education.

“We try to make it as much like a regular classroom as possible.” Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“Each morning, we check with the nurses to learn which patients might be up to school,” says Laura. “For some, an hour is enough, while others might want to stay for several.

“A post-op child might not be able for much schooling. If anyone is unable to come to the classroom, we can go to their bedside and teach them from there. Alternatively, we might provide them with an educational pack.”

“Some parents stay and watch when their children are being taught at the bedside,” adds Deirdre. “Others take a much-needed break and go for a coffee.”

Talking with Laura and Deirdre, I get the impression that no challenge will beat them in their noble goals. On a non-stop basis, they work their schedule around their students’ medical needs and appointments. Happily, the little ones don’t have far to travel for the latter, given that the school is located on the ward.

“Our students love coming to class,” says Laura. “They’re always telling us that. Also, it gives them a break from sitting in their beds and looking at the four walls. No matter what your situation, nothing should be able to impede you from accessing education. Someone may not have the use of their arms or whatever. But by working with occupational therapists, we can figure out ways to use technology and do all that can be done to ensure they access education. That is their right and we work hard to remove any barriers that may arise.”

The two teachers regularly liaise with the patients’ base schools, to ensure they keep up with each student’s curriculum. They also spend much time upgrading their already impressive qualifications and skillbase, to ensure they’re up to date on the curricula.

Preparing the youngsters for the return home is yet another area at which CUH School excels: “Before the children leave the hospital, we work with the occupational therapist to make a physical book that incorporates their life into a story,” explains Deirdre. “It includes images sent in by their base school teachers, pictures of their classroom and activities they will be doing there on their return.

“We once had a little one who was anxious about returning to school after a stroke. The parents found that having this book that they could flick through together, helped greatly with the worries.

“Before the children return home, we send a report to their base school teacher to ensure they are completely up-to-date on what school work was done during the child’s time at CUH.” For both Laura and Deirdre, the job is eminently fulfilling. For Laura, one of the best parts is building rapport with the students, and watching their progress over time.

“Also, experiencing the parents’ satisfaction in knowing their child is not missing out on education,” she says. “That’s really the success for me, just watching their growth. That and knowing that we have done our job well.”

“Every day at work, I get to walk down the wards and watch the children’s eyes light up when they hear the word ‘school,’” says Deirdre. “It’s great for them to be able to interact with other children going through the same thing; particularly when they can be learning at the same time.

“Children learn best when they are happy and in a safe and secure environment. It’s fantastic that we can provide this, while they are in the hospital and going through one of the most vulnerable times of their lives.”

When Deirdre first made the move from Dublin to Cork to take up her job at CUH School, she was ‘a bit apprehensive.’ But on one of her first days at work she was greeted, to her surprise, by a child she had once taught in Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

“It was amazing to see his little face light up when we met,” she says. “So much so, that meeting reassured me that I had made the right decision in moving counties.”

There is no doubt at all that both of these women are in the right job. Both educationalists are clearly nurturers at heart. All youngsters crossing their door at CUH School enter a realm of tailored tending and minding of the highest order; one that must be an unforgettably positive experience that stands to them always.