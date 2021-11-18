Father of four who battled HPV throat cancer says getting vaccine in school can save lives

When Jamie Power had to twice reach urgently for a glass of water to help him swallow food, he thought it a bit weird. When he began to feel “just generally under the weather, a sort of malaise”, he put it down to work being difficult.

But when he woke one Sunday morning in March 2019, looked in the mirror and saw a pronounced lump on the side of his neck, it was the red alert symptom that put him on a path to A&E at the Hermitage Medical Clinic.

The Lucan-based dad of four was admitted straightaway as an inpatient and put on an antibiotic drip. “I thought I’d be fine. I said to the consultant it’s a cyst of some sort. He said ‘really? I’m not so sure about that’.”

Jamie was referred to another consultant who looked at his X-rays and presentation and had no hesitation in concluding cancer. “I said ‘what are the chances it isn’t cancer?’ He said ‘not high’.”

Jamie had CT scans, a biopsy – which returned inconclusive – and a tonsillectomy. “They got one whole tonsil out. The other they partially removed because it was wrapped up in the tumour.”

Jamie and wife Dee are parents of four children, aged from 11 years down to three, but in March 2019, the youngest – Ted – was just four months old. Getting a diagnosis of throat cancer put Jamie in a “total haze” for the first few weeks. “I felt complete and utter anxiety. I didn’t understand cancer at all. I just presumed the prognosis was the same for all cancers.”

I was a shell of myself

A former smoker who’d given up smoking five years earlier, Jamie’s throat cancer was HPV-linked – samples taken during the tonsillectomy indicated HPV spread over a large area. HPV is a family of very common viruses – there are over 100 types. The majority don’t cause problems, but certain types are considered high risk and increase the risk of cancer.

Most people will get HPV infection in their lifetime and usually the body’s immune system resolves nine out of 10 infections within two years. Smoking or a compromised immune system alongside HPV infection can prevent the infection from clearing up. And if a high-risk HPV infection doesn’t clear, it can damage cells’ DNA. This can cause cells to divide and grow out of control, which in turn can lead to cancer.

The prognosis for HPV throat cancer is generally better than when throat cancer is caused by smoking. “But I couldn’t connect with any sort of positivity around it,” recalls Jamie. “The consultant said 80% of people survive. And I thought one in five die, that’s very bad odds, which of course it’s not.”

Given time to heal post-tonsillectomy, Jamie then commenced very aggressive treatment – chemo and radiotherapy. “The main therapy – the workhorse – was the radiotherapy. I was hammered with treatment for seven weeks until I was a shell of myself. During that time I was bedevilled with really bad nausea and vomiting.”

Once finished treatment, it wasn’t at all certain it had worked and even two months later Jamie was looking at the possibility of ‘neck salvage’, which he explains involves removal of all the lymph nodes and the muscles. “You’d be left fairly disfigured. If you were to tell me that now, I’d be devastated, but at the time I was in such treatment mode I said I’ll just have to roll with it.”

In November – seven months post-diagnosis – he was walking his dog in the rain and feeling miserable. His phone lit up, he saw the St Luke’s Hospital number and he thought ‘here goes’. Instead, he got the best news. “The doctor said ‘listen, we’re happy with the PET scan – you are, for all intents and purposes, cancer-free’.”

Massively relieved, Jamie had another scare a month later – on Christmas Day. “There was flu going around. I got a temperature and went into a state of delirium. My whole throat swelled up. But it was ‘radiation recall’ – residual radiation reacting to the temperature of the flu and that’s what caused the swelling.”

A business manager by profession, the 46-year-old says the whole experience left him feeling vulnerable and distrustful of his body. “I’m getting better. I don’t constantly think every ache and pain is the end of me. But it does affect you.”

He feels “extraordinarily lucky” that the side-effects of treatment aren’t too troublesome. “My swallow isn’t great but it’s not bad. I can’t eat without also having water. I can’t eat bread. Most people are left with significant dry mouth – their salivary glands are shot. My dry mouth isn’t too bad, but prior to finding the particular tablet I’m on I could be up four or five times a night to drink water. I couldn’t drive two minutes to the shop to get something because my mouth would get sandpaper-dry and I wouldn’t be able to talk when I got to the shop.”

He also says the last two and a half years have given him new perspective. “I used to work too hard. I no longer think that’s sensible, given how short life is. Now I prioritise the kids.”

HPV mouth and throat cancer is on the rise

Dr Robert O’Connor, director of research at Irish Cancer Society, says most people think of cervical cancer as soon as they hear of HPV-linked cancers. “Most aren’t aware that HPV can cause six cancers,” he says, citing cancer of the mouth, head and neck, cervical, ano-genital – cancers of the anus and rectum and of the penis and vulva – and vaginal cancer.

HPV infection can be transmitted through any form of intimate skin-to-skin contact, particularly during sexual activity and including oral sex.

HPV mouth and throat cancer is on the rise, confirms Dr O’Connor. He points to a paper from Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at University of Minnesota (exa.mn/Mouth-HPV-Cancer) which found that between 1999 and 2015, the mouth and throat replaced the cervix as the most common site of cancer associated with HPV infection in the US. “It’s a trend. Ireland is a few years behind, but we’re heading in the same direction,” says Dr O’Connor.

The HPV vaccine has been available to young boys in Ireland since September 2019 – girls here have been getting it since 2010. Ensuring their child is vaccinated against HPV, says Dr O’Connor, is a “guaranteed free way for parents to have one less worry about their child”.

Jamie, who has two sons, says the outcome for people who get HPV-linked cancers, such as throat cancer, can be horrendous. “The HPV vaccine is a very simple thing to do to prevent such hardship and pain over a prolonged period of time.”

Anyone worried about cancer can call Irish Cancer Society freefone support line number 1800 200700 or access support online at www.cancer.ie

HPV vaccination

The HPV vaccine is given over two doses: in September/October and in March/April of children’s first year in secondary school.

“The vaccine only works by getting in before infection, which is why we advocate for young teens getting it. If you get the HPV vaccine after contact with the virus, it doesn’t work,” says Dr Robert O’Connor.

With several hundred million people followed, who’ve had the HPV vaccination, Dr O’Connor says scientists have “absolute confidence” in the safety profile of the HPV vaccine.

Covid-19 disrupted delivery of HPV vaccine in schools. Approximately seven in 10 eligible children got both doses in 2020. Others got one or other of the doses.

Dr O’Connor’s message to parents: “I’ve known women rendered infertile because of HPV. I’ve known people who’ve had horrendous disfiguration. I’ve given condolences to people who I know will die in a few weeks because of HPV.

“Every parent wants the best for their child. HPV vaccination is one easy thing to do – and it means one less thing to worry about as a parent.”

The HPV vaccine would cost €700 if given privately but is free when administered to young secondary school students.