Natural health: How can I make my own face oil? 

I’ve heard patchouli oil can be used to make a facial night oil. Is there a recipe you could recommend?

Patchouli essential oil can help stimulate skin cell turnover, which makes it useful as an ingredient for a rejuvenating night treatment and in the treatment of scarring and rough or cracked skin. This pungent and earthy oil, Pogostemon patchouli, has anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, astringent, and regenerative properties. Some people also utilise the benefits of patchouli in treating flaking scalp, fungal infections, and as a natural deodorant.

As with any essential oil, it is best when used with other oils and combined in a base oil preparation before being applied to the skin. Frankincense is another beneficial essential oil with similar properties to patchouli, and the two work well together.

To balance the aroma profile and add the additional benefits of regulating sebum and protecting against broken capillaries, you can add rose geranium essential oil. If you have issues with dry skin, then an oil such as bergamot is ideal.

First, you need to choose a combination of base oils. For a rejuvenating night oil, I would suggest choosing from argan oil, cacay oil, rosehip oil (best kept refrigerated as it oxidises easily with light and heat), jojoba oil, and avocado oil. You can also choose a single oil if you prefer or switch between base oils so your skin can adapt.

To 100ml of your chosen base oil or oils, add four drops of patchouli oil, six drops of frankincense oil, and 10 drops of rose geranium or bergamot oil for a rejuvenating blend. Invert the bottle several times rather than shaking it, and store in amber glass away from direct light. Massage gently into the skin as needed, and for an extra boost you can add 1-2 drops to your palm, rub your hands together and pat lightly over your skin in the morning as well.

I’m 62 years old and recently developed vertigo. I’m on medication which is helping. Is there anything else I can do?

It’s good to hear that the medication is helping you, since this can be a debilitating condition.

I would imagine that your doctor has already assessed you for underlying conditions such as middle ear infection, labyrinthitis, or Ménière’s disease. These all have vertigo as a side-effect.

Vertigo can also occur as a side-effect of some medications, so if you are on existing medication then chat with your doctor about other options.

Many individuals who suffer from vertigo are dehydrated. While you can increase your water intake to remedy this, it is also important to make sure you maximise your hydration levels by adding electrolyte drops, a squeeze of lemon juice, or even a pinch of salt.

High cholesterol and elevated blood sugar levels are other common underlying conditions thought to be linked to the development of vertigo.

Adopting a low glycaemic index (low-GI, or low-GL) diet is the

simplest way to address both of these issues. Taking a high potency vitamin B-complex could also help as this nutrient group is vital for the health of the central nervous system (CNS), improves blood flow to the brain, and lowers cholesterol levels.

The myelin sheaths surrounding nerve cells, allowing electrical and chemical impulses to carry information efficiently around the body, are also reliant on B vitamins — particularly B12.

Please send your questions to feelgood@examiner.ie

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.