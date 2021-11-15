Working Life: If I’ve learned one thing from the pandemic, it’s to make time for a coffee with colleagues

6.30am

It’s a particularly busy time of year for me, so an early start is essential. Our children are aged six and eight, so we have breakfast as a family and try to do the school run with as little stress as possible.

8.30am

I’m usually very organised and prepare for lectures and clinical skills sessions in advance. I enjoy teaching respiratory physiotherapy to our postgraduate students - they are so keen to do well. The pandemic has brought challenges but also forced us to be more creative in relation to work practices. In response to students’ feedback, we are now using a blended approach to teaching and learning, delivering live and pre-recorded lectures, with face-to-face clinical skills sessions.

10.30am

If I’ve learned one thing from the pandemic, it’s to make time for a coffee with colleagues - it’s essential to have conversations and grab a laugh whenever you can.

11am

Having worked as a respiratory physiotherapist for 20 years, I am keen to keep in touch with patients, many of whom suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It’s a respiratory disease which, among other symptoms, can present with cough, sputum and breathlessness, and it’s the third leading cause of death in the world. It’s estimated that 440,000 people in the Republic of Ireland are living with COPD.

In conjunction with COPD Support Ireland and colleagues in the Mercy University Hospital, I helped a former patient, Marion Hurley, to establish the Cork Northside COPD Support group, and to mark World COPD Day on November 17 next, myself and two of our MSc Physiotherapy students, Nicola Somers and Rebecca Pearson, visited the group this week, to talk about the importance of physical activity for people living with COPD.

2pm

I’m pursuing my PhD on behaviour change interventions for physical activity engagement in COPD, so in the afternoon, I meet with my supervisors Dr Joseph McVeigh (UCC) and Professor Terry O’Connor (MUH/UCC) and assistant professor Julie Broderick (TCD). I also supervise final year MSc physiotherapy students research in the area of COPD and self-management strategies for anxiety, so we meet to discuss their progress.

5pm

I try to switch off and have quality time with my family. I squeeze in a walk to get some fresh air and clear my head.