Natural Health: I get UTIs after sex, what remedy can I take? 

I tend to get UTIs after sex. I find I am less likely to respond to my husband's advances as a result. I'm in my 50s and have no other health issues.

What a stressful situation for you both to deal with. Many women find it necessary to urinate after sex or rinse their genitals with warm water to reduce the likelihood of developing a urinary tract infection (UTI).

UTIs are far more common in women and are typically caused by bacterial transfer from the vagina or anus to the urinary tract. E. coli (Escherichia coli) is one of the more common culprits, although not all UTIs are bacterial in origin.

If you have already taken a course (or many courses) of antibiotics without relief, then it may be that you have another underlying issue responsible for your discomfort. Inflammation in the bladder or pelvic region can trigger UTI symptoms, along with candida overgrowth.

It is worth discussing these possible causes with your doctor so that any treatments you undertake will address the root cause.

For bacterial infection, the best natural supplement to have on hand is D-mannose. It works by binding to the bacteria responsible for bladder and urinary tract infections so that it can be flushed out when you urinate. This means that the bacteria doesn’t get the chance to stick to the bladder wall, multiplying and creating havoc with urinary frequency, urgency, and the dreaded stinging or burning sensation some individuals experience. It also helps to prevent the likelihood of developing a UTI and is relatively swift in relieving a current infection.

Waterfall D-mannose is available from Independent health stores, or you can order it online from www.waterfall-d-mannose.com .

The herb uva ursi can also be used to treat UTIs. It can take a couple of days to ease your symptoms but will help heal your bladder and urinary tract in the longer term.

Dried uva ursi leaf can be prepared as a tea and is even better when combined with marshmallow root to soothe the membranes and reduce inflammation in the urinary tract.

Please note that uva ursi is not safe for pregnant or lactating women, but D-mannose is.

Eating plenty of fresh whole foods, avoiding processed, sugary and fatty foods, and drinking at least two to three litres of pure water daily is also important. Avoid using scented shower products, and instead use pure water and simple Castile soaps.



I developed piles during my second pregnancy. Though my child is now four years old, the piles continue to be painful, particularly if I wear tight jeans. An over-the-counter cream helps. What can I do?

Piles (haemorrhoids) can appear as a result of pregnancy, childbirth, and bowel issues such as constipation, diarrhoea, and irritable bowel conditions. They can be internal or external – often, people are unaware of them unless they appear outside of the anus and cause discomfort, but fresh blood in the stool can indicate the presence of piles internally.

It is good that you have found relief in an over-the-counter topical preparation. You might also like to take psyllium husks regularly.

Psyllium husks are an excellent source of soluble fibre. On contact with water, they swell and form a gelatinous mass, which stimulates the transport of waste through the intestinal tract. Take 1-3 teaspoons once or twice daily mixed well in a large glass of water, and drink it immediately.

There are also three herbs worth tracking down either in capsule or tincture form: butcher’s broom (Ruscus aculeatus), helps to prevent the swelling of blood vessels; horse chestnut (Aesculus hippocastanum) , has a long history of use in toning veins and treating circulatory conditions; and sophora japonica (better known as the Japanese Pagoda tree), reduces the swelling and discomfort of haemorrhoids.

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.