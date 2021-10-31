Natural health: How can I keep osteoporosis at bay? 

Osteoporosis runs in my family. I’m in my mid-40s and want to take steps to build my bone health. What would you suggest?

This is an ideal time to start ensuring your bones stay healthy and strong. Osteoporosis is far more common among women, at a rate of one in five, particularly once they are over the age of 50 years. It also affects men, but at a lower rate of around one in 12.

Your diet is key when it comes to bone health and support. A diet rich in seasonal wholefoods with plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables is essential.

You also need to ensure you get plenty of vitamin D. You can do this by taking a D3 supplement or consuming oily fish at least three times a week. If you want to take a supplement closer to a food source rather than capsules, and you don’t mind cod liver oil, then Green Pasture’s Blue Ice Royal fermented cod liver and butter oil provides vitamins A, D, and K2.

Vitamin D assists the body in absorbing calcium and phosphorus into the bones and is one of the most important nutrients to helping to prevent osteoporosis. Vitamins A and D trigger cells to produce specific proteins that may help with bone strengthening and immune health, while vitamin K2 activates those proteins.

You can find Green Pasture’s products at www.codliveroilshop.eu, where a 6.4fl oz jar costs €36.50. Take as directed (recommended dose is half a teaspoon daily – if the flavour is too strong, then you can chase this with a half teaspoon of pure coconut oil).

According to the Irish Osteoporosis Society (IOS), it is important to exercise for 30 minutes each day. Choose an impact exercise such as brisk walking, running, skipping or aerobics, all help to build bone density. Try not to get stuck in a rut with your exercise regimen - it must increase, along with your fitness and ability, in order to improve your bone health. Adding wrist or hand weights, increasing the incline for walks, or raising the difficulty level of your balance exercises will help to build stronger bones.

Consult your doctor before beginning any exercise routine if you have health concerns.

For more information and support, visit the Irish Osteoporosis Society online at www.irishosteoporosis.ie or phone 01-6774267.

I gave up smoking two weeks ago with the help of a nicotine patch. However, I still have a deep craving for cigarettes. Is there a natural remedy I could take?

Bach flower remedies may help. Agrimony is often recommended to help with drinking, smoking, or comfort eating; Cherry Plum can help with impulses and habits; Chestnut Bud can help change behaviour patterns; Walnut is indicated to help with new beginnings and staying on track.

A simple trick is to drink water, or any drinks you enjoy, through a straw. This can help by replicating the sensation of dragging on a cigarette. Breathing exercises are also a good idea since, ironically, many smokers feel relaxed as a result of taking time out and inhaling deeply on a cigarette.

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.