Life Hack: How to clean stains from fake blood, chocolate and sticky tape this Halloween

Halloween is a time of fun and games for children and adults alike, but on November 1, many of us wake to the horror of cleaning messes we’re not used to. Cleanipedia has shared some tips for tackling the most common Samhain stains.

Melted sweets and chocolate

If your child came home with a major haul of sweets and treats from trick-or-treating, then you probably will find some melted remains that look like a nightmare to clean up.

If chocolate has melted into the carpet, furniture or upholstery, scrape as much of it off as possible with a dull knife. Next, use a cloth dipped in washing up detergent and cool water to gently blot the stain, moving the cloth towards the centre of the stain to stop it from spreading. Once the chocolate stain has gone, pat it dry with a paper towel.

The above method also works if a sweet has melted into your furniture or carpet, or you can hold a bag of ice to the stain first to freeze it and make it easier to chip off, which is a great way to remove chewing gum.

Sticky tape on walls and windows

Did you hand banners, balloons and decorations with sticky tape? If it has left marks on a window or a mirror, apply a small amount of rubbing alcohol to a soft cloth and wipe the stain in circular motions. If tape is stuck to your walls, heat it with a hairdryer for a few minutes to make it easier to gently peel off. Blu-tack on the walls should be gently rolled off and any remaining blu-tack marks can be removed with a citrus-based stain remover.

Fake blood and face paint

If there are face paint and fake blood spills and stains in your home, they can be tricky to remove. Fake blood is usually oil-based, so if it’s spilled on fabric, you will need more than water. If it’s still wet, blot it with a paper towel and apply some shaving cream. Clean the stain away with cold water and a cloth.

If fake blood has soaked into your clothes, rub talcum powder into the stain and apply white vinegar. Leave it to soak overnight and wash the clothes on a cold wash with a biological detergent.

For face paint stains on clothes, soak it with rubbing alcohol or nail polish remover. Next, flip the fabric over and run cold water through the stain to push the paint out of the fibres. Wash the garment on a hot wash with a biological washing powder.