Natural health: Garlic-infused oil to ease earaches 

My four-year-old daughter gets earaches frequently. Is there a natural treatment you could recommend?

If your daughter is having the earache without it developing into an infection, then it may be that she will get benefit from seeing a craniosacral therapist.

This subtle therapy uses gentle manipulation to release tension in the fascia and improve the function of the central nervous system.

Craniosacral therapy works by assisting the body to find its balance through a process of self-regulation, supporting the organs to function correctly and heal the body.

If you have not done so already, it is also a good idea to make an appointment to see an ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist to assess the possibility of an underlying structural issue causing the earaches.

Keeping some natural remedies on hand in case the ache progresses to infection is wise.

Garlic infused oil is wonderful for any type of infection or pain affecting the ear canals. All you need to do is crush a clove of fresh garlic into a tablespoon (15ml) of olive oil, and infuse overnight (up to 24 hours). Strain out the garlic and keep the oil in a cool, dark place — an amber dropper bottle is ideal if you have one.

To use the garlic-infused oil, twist a cotton wool ball into a point, place a drop of the oil on the tip, and suspend this point in the ear canal. The large part of the cotton wool ball will fit neatly into the outer ear and hold it in place. This is best done before bed since your daughter is less likely to fuss and remove the cotton wool.

To help with the aching sensation, rub some ginger or lavender balm along the jawline, behind the ear, and down the neck.

You can also place a little garlic oil on the bony protrusion behind the ear — especially if your daughter is not keen on having cotton wool in her ear.

My teenage son has developed mild acne on his face and shoulders. He tried a body wash for acne, but, other than drying out his skin, it made little difference. What would you suggest?

Acne is one of those conditions that typically responds best to internal remedies rather than topical applications.

The body processes hormones through the liver, so this is a time when the liver needs extra support. Dandelion root and milk thistle are excellent liver-supportive herbs, and burdock root not only helps the liver, it also is a good herbal remedy for the skin.

If you are unable to find a formula that includes all three of these herbs, you could have a herbalist make it as a custom remedy, or simply purchase milk thistle and burdock root as separate supplements.

There are some topical remedies worth trying as well. One of the more unusual ones is wheatgrass, which is rich in vitamins, minerals, proteins and enzymes. Taken internally it’s beneficial for the skin and liver. But your son can also apply it as a paste or liquid to his spots to speed up the healing process.

Instead of using a body wash, which often contains harsh, drying, chemical ingredients, try a cleansing milk. This light lotion can help to soothe and balance the skin rather than stripping it of the natural protective oils. Look for ingredients such as rose, camellia, and marshmallow.

Glowing healthy skin starts in the gut, so making sure that his diet favours fresh wholefoods over processed and refined foods is an important step for your son to take.

