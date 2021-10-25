Working Life: Giving up cigarettes is different for everyone

6am

A good cup of coffee and a smoothie and I am ready to start my day.

7am

I’m at my desk early to catch up on new referrals from outpatient clinics or new admissions to the wards. I ideally arrange to meet patients on the wards later in the morning. There are always emails and requests for training to respond to.

9am

My role is to engage patients who smoke in a standard six-week treatment programme. I meet them on the wards and in the outpatient’s clinics. It is great to be back meeting people face to face as it is so important when people are struggling with their QUIT attempt. Giving up cigarettes is different for everyone, but everyone agrees that having someone who understands their story makes all the difference.

11am

I have an online meeting with work colleagues in health promotion and improvement. We have a team of four smoking cessation advisors attached to the acute hospitals and in Cork Kerry Community Healthcare. We are preparing to run the training programme, 'Making Every Contact Count' for HSE staff. It’s a fabulous opportunity to use the skills of HSE staff to help patients make positive changes.

12.30pm

Time to follow up with various medical teams about patients who were referred that day. It’s very important that patients receive their free nicotine replacement products (NRT) while they are inpatients.

1.30pm

Quick lunch and brisk walk if the weather allows.

2pm

Meeting with the Tobacco Free Campus committee. We’re lucky to have such an active committee, who received a national award for their work on making CUH smoke free. We’re currently working on plans for next year.

3pm

The afternoon is spent checking in with patients who are six weeks to 12 months smoke free. People who avail of our smoking cessation services are twice as likely to be successful in quitting.

5.30pm

Tea is early as evening are full of activities.

9pm

Lunches made, house returned to a semblance of normality, time to relax.