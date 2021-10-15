'Who do you want to be?' How to transform our post-pandemic lives

Speaking to Gerry and Miriam Hussey is like having the best free counselling session. We’re on a call for an hour and I leave it feeling more motivated and energised than I have in the last 18 months.

That fact should come as no surprise. Gerry is a much sought-after performance psychologist who works with top athletes and entrepreneurs, while Miriam is a former pharmacist turned integrated health and wellness coach. Together they run Soul Space, a business and community which focuses on raising consciousness, awakening inner potential and inspiring greater health and performance.

I first met Gerry and Miriam about five years ago at an event in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham. I watched that day as the audience fully relaxed in Miriam’s gentle hands and then sat transfixed, hanging on every word Gerry had to say.

I speak to them the day before the couple and their 17-month-old son Elijah, move to Portugal to spend three months living and working in the sun, a dream they’ve had for a long time Miriam tells me.

“We always had this idea in our head that we would spend three months of the year in the sun when it gets dark and wet here and before Eli goes to school, before there’s any cemented things that can’t allow us to go. We called it Project Sunshine, so why not do it now? A lot of our work is online, we know people down there, we’ve been lots of times, so it seems the perfect time."

“Of the roughly 900 months we have to live, we sleep for around 300 of them, so 600 waking months is roughly what we have —forget the fear, what if the greatest year of your life is about to unfold?”

Soul Space had a big live event element to it pre pandemic and Gerry and Miriam, like many others, had to find a new way to work when that shut down. That new way, Gerry explains, was moving their coaching clients online, growing their already dedicated community and holding their events virtually.

“We were like so many others, you spend a number of years setting up a business and overnight it just kind of stopped. From a business point of view, we were plunged into uncertainty and the unknown and rather than saying this can’t work I wanted to ask a better question and that was, ‘if it has to work, how can it work?’

“I’d never done online events before the pandemic. I wasn’t on Instagram. I didn’t know what Zoom was. I was a technophobe, but that was the story I was telling myself and I’d never had to overcome that story. Before I knew it, I was actually on Instagram, doing lives (events), doing Zooms, and saying, ‘maybe I’m not a technophobe after all.’

As well as transitioning the business and becoming parents to beautiful baby Eli, Gerry also wrote his now best-selling first book Awaken the Power Within. It went straight to number 1 on the Irish best seller list when it was published in May and has remained in the top 10 bestselling non-fiction books since then for a total of 18 weeks. The book has sold more than 20,000 copies to-date across print, ebook and audio book.

And now it’s about to catapult him onto the world stage. He has signed a new deal with the publisher of some of the world’s best known wellness stars, something Gerry says is down to divine timing.

“People will look at Soul Space, the book coming out and they would think it was the perfect timing, they’d think I’ve been planning this for years. We’ve just signed a new deal where the book is going worldwide with the publisher that works with Deepak Chopra and Brené Brown, it’s amazing. I could never have planned that. I recorded a podcast that I wasn’t going to do but had committed to and by chance this publisher heard that podcast, googled my name, found my book, read it and contacted my publisher here. If I hadn’t done the podcast that day it would never have come about, sometimes you don’t know what’s going to happen but it’s important to follow your heart. It felt right in my heart to write that book. I call that divine timing. If we could get out of our heads a little bit more and get into our hearts and ask ourselves what it is that we really want now? If I was to live a little bit more from love and less from fear, what’s the picture of my life I could create?”

Speaking to Gerry you’re under no illusion about the power of his words and you can see why he’s about to become a star of the international wellness community. The timing does seem to be incredible and the appetite for change is stronger than ever before. Many people have realised that their life before lockdown wasn’t what they really wanted, that the speed at which they were going or the monotony of things that they were doing just wasn’t working, and now that everything’s stopped, they’ve realised that they need change.

“If I lined up 100 people today and took them back to a week before the pandemic, a week before we ever heard of coronavirus and asked them if they were happy, if they were full of joy, if they were present, I’d be interested in the response. I think we’re all in a rush to go back, but what I remember pre-pandemic is that people were very stressed. People weren’t very mindful, people were eating bad food and anxiety levels were through the roof. People were getting sick and the hospitals were full.

"I would say before you rush back to the old, ask first of all, what is it that you really want. It’s not so much about what you take out of this period. I think it’s what you’re willing to leave behind. The pandemic is one adversity but there’s always adversity in the world and there’ll be another one. I think what we have to do is become resilient on the inside to what’s happening on the outside. I think where we are now is a beautiful time to ask what’s really important in my life? In this one short, beautiful life that’s 900 months, what is really important to me? What is it I’m here to do?

“Who am I here to be? What brings joy, fun, and peace into my soul? Do I compare myself to others and can I let that go? Do I speak unkindly to myself and can I let that go? Do I make bad decisions around food? Because none of those things are influenced by the pandemic, that’s you. You’re making those decisions. You are having those thoughts.

“What I hope my book shows people, is that your central nervous system, your brain, is not responding to the outside world, it’s responding to you and your thoughts and your inner voice, the relationship you have with yourself. The way you treat yourself, the food you eat, it’s what is changing your body, physically, chemically, and emotionally. I think we lived in a state of disease, a state of distraction before the pandemic. I would say, be slow in rushing back to that.

“Now that the architecture of the old world has gone and we can work from anywhere, rather than rushing back to the old ways you should ask yourself in the months that you’ve left to live, —because when you break it down, it’s just months — what do you actually want to do with your life? Who do you want to be? Is there enough joy, fun, and laughter in your life? What if you loved yourself a little bit more? What if you backed and trusted yourself? What if you didn’t care what other people thought? What would you be willing to do? Then write that down. Don’t let your brain interfere.”

The 900 months Gerry mentioned has hit me like a tonne of bricks. It’s a reaction Gerry has seen many times and he goes for the jugular, “and you know, you sleep for around 300 of them, so 600 waking months is roughly what we have.”

Miriam steps in, gently.

“I think we hear a lot about what the pandemic has robbed us of or taken from us, but I think rather than looking at it through the lens of being cheated or deprived, I think if we can flip that and say well what has it actually shown me? What has it shone a light on? Maybe I was running and racing 100 miles an hour. Maybe the job I was in actually wasn’t the right one. Maybe the relationship I was in wasn’t the right fit. What has it allowed me to see? Even though it might show challenges, those challenges are allowing you to overcome those obstacles so that you can get to a place of peace or get to live a life that’s more in alignment with where it is you want to go or who it is you want to be.”

Ultimately what Gerry and Miriam are saying is that change is good and that now is a good time to change. Working from home has meant that office life has been disrupted forever and maybe we should take that home office one step further and move it completely. Gerry believes we should be planning for great things and not worry about what change may or may not bring.

“I think people are always afraid of uncertainty and not knowing. I think what we should realise is everything in the world is changing all the time. Every single molecule in the universe is moving and changing all the time. Every cell in your body is changing all the time, your blood, your oxygen, everything. There’s nothing static in the universe and we’re all good at change. I think we don’t fear change, what we fear is what we project into the change. We’re already projecting so perhaps we should change what we say. What if the greatest year of your life is about to unfold? What if the healthiest, happiest version of you is now possible?

“I would say to people at this time particularly, just be careful about stories you’re listening to. The greatest year of your life might very well be about to unfold, but if you’re telling yourself the opposite to that, then our life goes in the direction of the stories we tell ourselves.”

CODE — a calendar of daily events

You can’t control everything, so Miriam practises something she calls CODE - a calendar of daily events. It brings everything back to basics and means that there are small things that you can control in your day or week like your breath and your daily habits.

“What I like to do is say three things to myself each day. What’s one thing I can do today for my mind? What’s one thing I can do for my body? What one thing I can do for my soul and heart?

“For the body that might mean that I get out for a walk, or I’ll have a healthy breakfast or a green juice.

“One thing for my mind might be that I journal, or say a prayer, or meditate, or maybe get out in the fresh air.

“One thing for my heart or soul is maybe I’ll meet up with a friend and have a good laugh, or maybe I’ll ring my mother or maybe I’ll get out to the sea for a swim.

“By doing them, I feel more grounded, more centred. They help me to live less in the fear. They help you to feel more grounded.”

