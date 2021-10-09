'Normal' does not exist: How to survive (and thrive) in your teens

In the olden days, back in the era of Cathy and Claire in Jackie magazine, teenage girls were allowed to worry about two things — how to blend their blusher, and how to snog boys without clashing teeth. Sex was binary, heteronormative, and known as ‘going all the way’; the biggest concern was avoiding unwanted pregnancy. Anything beyond these basics was not discussed.

Welcome to now, where things are considerably more opened up. These days mental health is talked about with almost the same levels of openness as physical health; so are ideas around consent, boundaries, sexuality, gender, autonomy. Young women like Greta and Malala are helping to change the world and smashing through expectations of what girls can do, by doing it.

How timely then is the publication of Instructions For A Teenage Armageddon: 30+ Kick- Ass Women On How To Take Over The World. Devised and curated by 26-year-old British actress Rosie Day, it is a collection of essays by writers, actors, activists, campaigners and influencers on an astonishingly wide range of subjects that affect teenage girls. Particularly those entering their teens — the 12 to 16 year old demographic, whom Rosie feels can be overlooked as everyone focuses on those at the other end of the teen spectrum.

“I’ve been playing 16-year-olds for the past 10 years,” she tells me over Zoom. “So I’m aware of what they go through. There’s not much out there for 12- to 16-year-olds, which is why I wanted to create a guide for them.”

Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon

From comedian Sara Pascoe and actor Rebecca Front to trans model Maxine Heron and author Tola Okogwu, the book covers gender, sexuality, autism, friendship, fall-outs, social media, peer pressure, kindness, acne, self-doubt, clothes, mental health, periods, hair, consent, climate activism, racism, finding your style, being funny, boundaries, happiness and self-acceptance — as well as reassuring letters from contributors to their teen selves. It’s empathic, inclusive, informative, and comprehensive, reinforcing the idea that ‘normal’ does not exist, and neither does ‘perfect’, despite what society persists in telling girls (and women). There is no such thing as cool — you do you.

The book also includes profiles on five role models — literacy champion, Dolly Parton; gun law campaigner, Emma Gonzalez; pioneering politician, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez; activist, Katie Piper; and boxer, Nicola Adams. (Rosie would have liked to include Taylor Swift too, but ran out of space).

“I wanted to include a huge range of topics,” she says. “Adults forget how difficult it is to be a teenager, especially if you are a young woman. As a society we are far better informed, and far more open and better at talking about stuff like mental health, but at the same time there are new challenges that didn’t exist 20 years ago. Like living your life on your phone, the constant connection and constant comparison, everything being filtered through Snapchat and TikTok.”

She says that in the past 10 years since social media became as real as real life for Gen Z, Stem4, the teen mental health charity for whom she is an ambassador, has seen an 80% increase in mental health issues. Dr Nihara Krause, consultant psychologist and founder of Stem4, describes adolescence as “a unique stage where physical, neurological, emotional, cognitive, behavioural and social changes all collide” — no surprise then that 20% of global teens routinely experience mental health issues, rising to 40% during the pandemic.

Given how teens have generally not had time to build up much life experience, which creates resilience and the knowledge that we can bounce back from most things, Stem4 suggests a strategy called MindYour5 at this “psychologically vulnerable time”: healthy practices (food, sleep); activity; positive thinking; positive emotions; healthy connections (friends, family, community).

Irish writer Naoise Dolan, author of Exciting Times, reminds girls that it’s not their job to fit into clothes, but the clothes’ job to fit you. Straightforward, yet empowering.

There is also a nine-point plan for changing your habits to create a formula for self-kindness and self-compassion (don’t you wish you’d had access to this yourself as a struggling teen?), and encouragement to be your own cheerleader. For social media overload, Rosie reminds us that teens are very aware that it’s not good to be on it all day, but acknowledges the power of algorithms.

“Young people know it’s highlight reels,” she says. “But it’s still hard not to get sucked in.” The book reminds everyone that comparison is the thief of joy, not to care about likes and follows, and that each individual is in control of their social media, rather than the other way around. It’s all connected to boundaries, self-esteem, peer pressure, and all the other stuff that’s been part of teenage life long before Snapchat was invented.

Refreshing then that the book also focuses on timeless teen-life issues such as friendships, bullying (Sara Pascoe reminds us that “Bullying is not a thing ok people do”), falling out and making up or moving on, owning your funny and never being afraid to be loud, finding your tribe, and self-care; there’s even an 11-step acne self-help section from a dermatologist. (Although thankfully nothing about blusher blending). “Skin is really important,” says Rosie. “Parents can sometimes say, 'oh it’s just spots', but it can make you feel rubbish, make you want to hide your face, which can have a real psychological effect. And because contemporary teens are sophisticated, we can forget that they have all this stuff going on inside their bodies.” Irish writer Naoise Dolan, author of Exciting Times, reminds girls that it’s not their job to fit into clothes, but the clothes’ job to fit you. Straightforward, yet empowering.

Rosie Day. Picture: Esme Buxton

As well as social media, the book looks at aspects of teen life that were not prominent issues during the adolescence of previous generations. Like gender. Consider the difference between teen movies like 1978's Grease, where the only one in a prom dress is Olivia Newton-John, and 2021’s Everyone’s Talking About Jamie, where — spoiler alert — the boy gets to wear the frock. As awareness grows, teens can flow far more freely along the gender spectrum, from binary to fluidity to trans; 17-year-old trans girl Bel Priestly writes candidly about what it’s like to know from childhood, and what it’s like to come out. Family support is vital. “Trans is not a burden. Trans is beautiful,” she writes. “Do not let people treat you less than you’re worth.”

“The next generation is going to raise their children in a totally different way,” says Rosie. “Teens are so much more politically aware, and teenage girls are stepping up to challenge the world.” Take up space, she exhorts. Be the author of your own story. Be active, and get out there, make yourself heard.

“Teens are like icebergs,” she says, in relation to how much young people share with their parents, even when parents regard themselves as open-minded and empathic — they are still a generation away from where their teenage girl is at right now. “Hopefully this book could help open up a dialogue.” I tell her I will certainly be passing it onto my 12-year-old niece, on the cusp of the maelstrom.

“I want it to be useful,” Rosie says. “With stuff you can take into your life with you, rather than just a book that you read and then put down. If it could help just one teenage girl, then that’s enough for me.” I imagine it will be helpful to a lot more people than that, especially if parents read it. It’s a bird’s eye view of what teenage girlhood looks like in 2021.

