Cancer: 'It's not something you expect to hear in your 20s' 

When Rachael-Ann McCarney discovered a lump in her breast in August 2020, she never imagined it could be cancer.
This October let's get Ireland talking about breast health!— Irish Cancer Society (@IrishCancerSoc) October 1, 2021
Pick just 2️⃣ women in your life and chat to them about breast health. It can help save lives. #CareForYourPair pic.twitter.com/rWFJvggyeu
- As part of Breast Cancer Awareness month this October, the Irish Cancer Society is asking you to ‘care for your pair’ by being breast aware, checking your breasts regularly and encouraging two friends to do the same. Always speak to your GP if you notice anything unusual.
- To learn more about the signs of breast cancer and how to check yourself, visit cancer.ie/careforyourpair. You can also contact the Irish Cancer Society Support Line on 1800 200 700.