Josh van der Flier: 'It's so exciting to be getting married'

Rugby player Josh van der Flier is taking a break from shopping with his fiancee Sophie when he picks up the phone at Kildare Village. It's an exciting time for the couple, who have recently got engaged.

"I proposed two months ago and I was trying to get the words out and just started crying," the 28-year-old says.

"We've been together for three years now. We have no official plans for the wedding yet. It's crazy times so we're not rushing. It's so exciting though."

Van der Flier, whose father is Dutch, grew up in Co Wicklow and first togged out for the senior Leinster team in 2014.

In 2016, he made his international debut with the Ireland squad and, 32 caps later, he's more excited than ever about this year's season.

"We had a long tough pre-season so we're keen to get back to playing games now. It's incredible to have a crowd back again as well. It was a long year without supporters.

"My mum, dad, and brothers and sisters would usually come to all of my games and they've missed it since Covid hit. Having them there gives you such a lift when you're playing," he says.

"You can't beat Irish fans. They cheer you on when it's going well and when it's not. It means a huge amount to us.

"When you look around and see a crowd of people that made the effort to watch you play, it really makes you want to do your best."

What shape are you in?

I'm feeling good. The season is starting so if I'm not fit now I don't when else I will be. As good as you feel though you really never know until you play your first 20 minutes.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I like to eat quite clean and I try to avoid sugar when I can. I'm not overly strict but I do think through everything I eat.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

After a tough training day when I'm really tired and hungry, I love to treat myself to a double cheeseburger, chips, and a milkshake. I don't do it often, but I really enjoy it when I do.

What would keep you awake at night?

I'm not the best sleeper. If I have something on my mind, I need to write it down.

If there's something stressful on the next day, whether it's a game or a meeting, I really make an effort to get organised before bed.

How do you relax?

I love playing golf. I play with my dad a lot. I enjoy the physical side of it and it's competitive but it's not rugby, so I find that relaxing. It takes your mind off everything else.

Who are your sporting heroes?

As an Irish kid playing rugby, Brian O'Driscoll was always someone I looked up to.

My dad's family also used to give me Dutch football jerseys growing up so I love Dennis Bergkamp.

What’s your favourite smell?

The smell of dinner cooking in my family home in Wicklow.

When is the last time you cried?

When I got engaged to Sophie. She was so surprised, in a good way.

What traits do you least like in others?

Arrogance. I don't think it's a very attractive trait.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I'm very hard on myself. I set very high standards and I like to do things right not make mistakes.

It's beneficial for rugby but then outside of that, it can be challenging. My family is always telling me to relax.

Do you pray?

My parents have a very strong faith and it was very much a part of our lives growing up. So, I pray as much as I can.

I don't think there's anything too big or small to pray about. I try to make it an everyday habit.

What would cheer up your day?

Seeing my fiancee.

What quote inspires you most?

'Success is peace of mind which is a direct result of self-satisfaction in knowing you did your best to become the best you are capable of becoming,' from the American basketball coach John Wooden.

For some people, winning a World Cup means success, but even if you work as hard as you can, not everyone is going to win a World Cup. I think success is giving something everything you've got.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Wicklow town. It's home.