Donal Skehan: Getting kids involved in cooking helps them eat more of what's on the plate

“When you cook all the time you’re very aware of what gets wasted,” says bestselling food writer and television presenter Donal Skehan. “All the bins are part of my process now, vegetable peels into compost, packaging into recycling.”

There’s been an upsurge of interest in recycling with the recent announcement that all plastic packaging, including soft plastics, can now be discarded in home recycling bins due to advancements in technology at Irish recycling facilities. A survey by industry-funded environmental organisation Repak notes that 64% of Irish people have become more eco-conscious since the emergence of Covid-19.

It must have been all that stocking up: as anyone who has unpacked a supermarket shop knows, a lot of soft plastic waste is to do with food, including things like pasta bags, bread wrappers and dried fruit packets.

That’s where Skehan comes in. He’s just joined Repak’s Team Green, alongside Anna Geary, Paul McGrath, Roz Purcell and Bobby Kerr, as an ambassador to help spread the word about recycling. “Ireland’s take on recycling has really taken off - it was just one black bin when I was growing up,” says Skehan.

He had a head start on the idea of recycling; his wife, Sofie, is from Sweden - a country that does so much recycling that only 1% of its rubbish goes to landfill.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Ireland’s landfill rate for municipal waste was 14% in 2018, but that’s still a big improvement from 2008, when it was 62%.

Bringing it all back home

“The campaign highlights how to physically use your kitchen and it all fits perfectly with what I do and how I run my kitchen - apart from the fact that the other ambassadors are all very sporty people. I really had to up my sportsmanship to kick a ball around with Paul McGrath,” laughs Skehan. “But I was primarily there to recycle and I do that well.”

He has also become part of team green in another way. After five years living in Los Angeles, Skehan, along with Sofie, three-year-old Noah and one-year-old Ollie returned to Ireland during last year’s lockdown. With two young critics in the house, cooking has taken on a new importance that simply wasn’t there when he wrote his first books.

“In LA we ate out a lot with Noah, who got to try lots of different things. Now with Ollie, the pandemic baby, we cook at home more,” he says.

“Involving the kids in the process is a big part of it, just getting them in there and standing on a stool. It really helps with getting them to eat what’s on the plate.”

But as any parent - even those who don’t write cookbooks - knows, it’s not all plain sailing. “Noah is more picky now,” says Skehan. “But that doesn’t mean that I give up with a particular ingredient. We will try it again and again, and he is willing to try, but he doesn’t have to eat it. It can be so hard and so upsetting, all the effort that goes into making a meal if there’s no payoff.”

With work and life going very much hand in hand for Skehan, his new book - the 10th - Everyday Cook (due for release on October 7) is all about family favourites and hearty dishes. “During the week it is 100% about cooking quite simply at home - often with Sofie making meals for the boys as I’m away - then at the weekend it’s more about having time for a big cook, like a roast or a stew.”

There’s also a 10-episode RTÉ series to accompany the book “It was a lovely book to write and film this summer and the boys were involved a little bit too.”

New travel show

It’s not the only thing that he’s been filming recently. Donal’s Irish Adventure, a travel show that will be going out on US television next year, visits places like Faithlegg House, Ballymakenny Farm’s Spud Shack and Boyne Valley Cheese, giving Skehan a chance to reconnect with Irish food: “That was a lovely one to do. There’s so much that’s opened up over the last five years, so many new food stories.”

Skehan’s always been a champion of “good quality ingredients,” waxing lyrical about being able to get great meat from his local Higgins Family Butchers and Friday evening trips to the McNally Family Farm where he can stock up on the superb organic vegetables that they grow on site. Buying direct also makes it easier to avoid packaging, one less thing to add to the bins.

Skehan is also kept busy with Donal’s Kitchen, his subscription website which is all about helping people to save time, money - and reducing food waste - by showing them how to cook, shop and meal plan.

Now living and renting in his hometown of Howth, Skehan is acutely aware of how lucky he is to have family nearby. “We’re very close to mum and dad. It’s great to be back. Living in LA it always felt as if we were treading water and now, being home with family support, it’s a real game changer.”

Looks like Skehan might be togging out for Team Green for a while longer.

