Natural health: I'm feeling rundown and finding it difficult to focus 

I’m feeling rundown and finding it difficult to focus at work. Is there a natural remedy I could take?

When dealing with fatigue, it is important to look at the root cause in order to figure out where to begin with remedies and treatments.

Box breathing is a simple technique and an excellent introduction to breathing as a way to reduce stress and re-energise your body and mind. You can practise this technique sitting or lying down, and it only takes five minutes.

Breathe in through your nostrils to the count of four, filling your lungs and expanding your chest. Hold this breath to the count of four. Exhale through your mouth to the count of four. Hold for the count of four without breathing in or out.

You can use this technique anytime when you feel stressed or run down, or you could practise it in the morning and in the evening to calm your body and mind.

There are also remedies that might help to boost your energy without burdening your adrenals. Bee pollen is a powerhouse containing all of the essential amino acids, B vitamins, fatty acids, enzymes, antioxidants, and is 25% protein. This is not a suitable superfood for anybody with a bee allergy.

Supergreens are another nutrient-dense energy boost that nourish the body and mind without depleting your adrenal stores — spirulina, chlorella, wheatgrass, barley grass, chlorophyll, and blue-green algae.

Even better, add these to a smoothie with healthy fats such as hempseed, flaxseed, and avocado (either the whole foods or the cold-pressed oils).

Magnesium can boost your healing while you rest and sleep. This mineral helps muscle and nerve repair, and promotes relaxation and sleep. Subclinical levels of magnesium can be a contributing factor when it comes to physical and mental fatigue.

You can create your own energising herbal tea blend to give you a boost throughout the day.

Try a combination of liquorice root (which is also antiviral), Siberian ginseng for adrenal support, and Rhodiola root to help combat fatigue and restore energy. Add a little raw honey to sweeten if you prefer.

My 15-year-old daughter has developed painful mouth ulcers. She likes spicy foods, which may be part of the problem. What treatment would you recommend?

Mouth ulcers are painful, and can make eating, drinking, and even speaking difficult.

You are quite right about the spicy foods, however, your daughter should be able to reintroduce these foods when her ulcers have fully healed.

Raw honey can be used to treat ulcers as part of a topical treatment regimen. It contains valuable minerals and enzymes and has long been used to treat infection and as a mild form of pain relief. Processed sugars should be avoided.

Another topical remedy is wheatgrass or barley grass powder. Add a little water or pure aloe vera juice to the powder to make a paste and apply directly. Or stir a teaspoon of supergreens powder blend into water or aloe and drink this twice daily, making sure to swish it thoroughly in her mouth before swallowing.

If you have access to freshly juiced wheatgrass or barley grass, then take 15-30ml of this daily. Again, thoroughly swish before swallowing.

Wild grasses and herbs naturally contain H2O2 (Hydrogen peroxide), which plays an important role in immune health.

A 3% H2O2 solution can be used as a mouthwash for ulcers — diluted by half with water. It not only helps with bacterial balance, but also prevents plaque build-up.

Hydrogen peroxide is naturally produced in humans to counteract unwanted bacteria, yeasts, and viruses, along with being essential in the metabolism of protein, carbohydrates, fats, and vitamins.

Please send your questions to feelgood@examiner.ie

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.