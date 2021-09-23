Finding a new way to be intimate after prostate surgery   

Billy Smith wasn’t expecting any shock results when he visited his GP to get a clean bill of health for insurance purposes.

But looking back, the now-retired lorry driver and agricultural contractor can recall one issue. “I was finding it harder to pee. That had been building up for two years but I wasn’t too aware of it as a problem.”

Difficulty passing urine can be an early warning sign of prostate cancer but 10 years ago Billy, now 76, admits he was “totally unaware about prostate health”.

The GP took a routine PSA, a simple blood test to check blood for protein markers – it can give an early indication of any issues in the prostate. “It was very high, so the doctor checked my prostate and referred me for biopsy.”

The results showed a Gleason score of nine. The Gleason scoring system is the most common prostate cancer grading system used, and a score of eight to 10 indicates high-grade cancer. “It was very aggressive. We all knew it was urgent, but as far as the biopsy could tell it hadn’t left the prostate,” recalls Wicklow-based Billy, who’s married to Jane and has two sons and a 10-month-old granddaughter.

He then underwent “a battery of scans, tests and intimate examinations” and was told his tumour needed immediate action. “My initial response, hearing I had cancer was to treat it without emotion, as another job to get done. I’m sort of a mechanical person – I know from a lifetime working with machinery, you find and diagnose what the problem is and you fix it.”

While he “didn’t go to Google and do searches for alternative approaches”, he had heard about da Vinci keyhole surgery and asked the surgeon about it. “He said although it was up to me, he’d prefer to do a full incision and have a good look around while he was at it.”

Surgery – a radical prostatectomy – went well. “I awoke to a world dominated by a long wound from my navel to the root of my penis, and a catheter tube emerging from that organ. Thanks to the care I received, I was home within a week, my scar soon healed and I recovered most of my urinary continence.”

‘Adapted to the circumstances’

Thirty sessions of radiotherapy over six weeks followed. Billy says he felt very well physically, but at that stage began to suffer the emotional fallout. “Basically, the realisation that I couldn’t have a normal sexual life with my wife suddenly hit me. It turned out physically I was totally incapable of an erection and naturally this changed the nature of any sexual activity I could still engage in.

“The surgeon had said: ‘Look, I’ll do my best, but my priority is life sparing rather than nerve sparing’. So I knew the operation would result in losing the ability to ejaculate and I didn’t mind because I have my two boys. And I also knew there was a possibility of not being able to get an erection again. Both are pretty basic components of the male psyche which I’d always taken for granted. I wasn’t expecting to be as impacted as I was.”

He recalls feeling too embarrassed to bring it up with his GP or consultant. “It was later recommended I try out a vacuum erection device which would restore blood flow to the penis, and maybe restore some of the lost nerve function. I’ve regained a small amount of function, but I feel the delay in acting reduced my recovery.”

Describing his wife as being “absolutely great” and very supportive, he says: “We’ve adapted to the circumstances as best we could. And I would say that just because someone has had this surgery, it doesn’t mean they’ve lost all possibility of pleasure.”

High survival rate

Prostate cancer rates are higher than ever before according to the National Cancer Registry of Ireland, which reported 3,890 new cases in 2020 – up 16% on 2018 figures. “However, the good news is prostate cancer survivorship has also never been higher,” says urology nurse specialist and director of nursing services at Marie Keating Foundation Helen Forristal.

Forristal attributes these higher survival rates to early detection, advances in treatment options/techniques and greater societal emphasis on men’s health and wellness. “Prostate cancer has a 92% survival rate five years after diagnosis. It is one of the most survivable cancers when detected early.”

Consultant urologist at St Vincent’s Hospital Dr David Galvin says a PSA test is crucial for men once they reach a certain age. “It is recommended men start having that conversation with their GP around age 45. The difficult aspect of prostate cancer is that many men don’t experience any symptoms or if they do, the warning signs can be overlooked or easily dismissed.”

Early warning signs can include frequency passing urine, getting up at night to go to the toilet, pain on urination, difficulty passing urine, flow becoming weak/intermittent, blood in urine/semen at any time that is otherwise unexplained.

Forristal says when someone mentions ‘prostate cancer check’ people automatically assume it’ll be a physical, invasive examination.

“But that’s simply not the case for most men. Your GP’s first port of call for detecting changes in your prostate is a simple PSA test. In the vast majority of men, PSA levels are completely normal. And if you’re getting your PSA checked regularly – usually every one to two years – you can detect changes early, and your outcomes, if diagnosed with prostate cancer, can be much better.”