Empowering summit to help women ‘flourish through the menopause’

A new summit promises to tear down the myths and misinformation around menopause in Ireland.

The inaugural Menopause Success Summit takes place online on Saturday, September 25 live from Dublin and is aimed at people at any stage of their menopause journey. Attendees will gain an insight into topics like menopause in the workplace, brain fog, HRT, perimenopause and sexual pleasure.

Speakers at the event include Lorraine Keane and Sile Seoige, medical experts Dr Lisa Mosconi and Dr Zoe Williams, along with menopause coach Catherine O’Keeffe, who founded the summit.

Viewers will receive advice on how to live a more relaxed and fulfilling life throughout menopause and O’Keeffe says it will provide “cutting edge information” to empower those experiencing menopause.

“There is so much confusing information and this day will bring together experts from many areas providing cutting-edge information to support you,” she says.

“Through my experience delivering talks in many workplaces, it is evident women are relieved and empowered when they get practical, evidence-based information.”

Lorraine Keane, host of the ‘Let’s Talk Hormone Health’ podcast, says the summit puts menopause in the spotlight.

“It is great to have an event like the Menopause Success Summit to learn everything about menopause in one place. This event puts menopause firmly in the spotlight, offering solid up-to-date medical and expert advice to attendees,” Keane says.

“The recent flurry of media attention the menopause has gotten is a major step towards raising awareness, and the Menopause Success Summit will ensure women are educated with the right information they need to flourish through the menopause.”

