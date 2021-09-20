Doctors to use remotely controlled robot to assess care home residents

Clinicians will be able to see through the eyes of the robot, move around the room or between rooms and operate its arms and hands to carry out more complex assessments
Doctors to use remotely controlled robot to assess care home residents

Dr Mauro Dragone with the assisted living robot. Picture: Heriot-Watt University/Chris Watt/PA.

Mon, 20 Sep, 2021 - 16:30
Daniel Harkins, PA

Doctors are to use a remotely operated robot to give check ups to care home residents with Alzheimer’s disease and other conditions.

The pilot will use technology pioneered by The National Robotarium at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh and uses machine learning and artificial intelligence.

It will see health practitioners control a robot over the internet to interact with residents in facilities run by Blackwood Homes and Care in Scotland.

Clinicians will be able to see through the eyes of the robot, move around the room or between rooms and operate its arms and hands to carry out more complex assessments.

It can also operate semi-autonomously 24/7.

Toyota’s Human Support Robot will be used by the researchers alongside commercially available tele-presence robots.

The developers believe it can help those with Alzheimer’s and other cognitive impairments by providing regular monitoring and health assessments.

The research was led by Dr Mauro Dragone alongside Dr Mario Parra Rodriguez.

Dr Dragone said: “With gaps between assessments lengthening, the care and support that is being prescribed to assist vulnerable people may become unsuitable as an individual’s physical and cognitive abilities change over time.”

He said the prototype robot however can carry out “a thorough, non-intrusive assessment” and will allow carers to “to spot cognitive decline more quickly”.

He added that the assessment can be “conducted without the patient leaving home or the clinician leaving their office”.

Dr Rodriguez said: “The experience of inhabiting a distant robot through which I can remotely guide, assess, and support vulnerable adults affected by devastating conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, grants me confidence that challenges we are currently experiencing to mitigate the impact of such diseases will soon be overcome through revolutionary technologies.”

Colin Foskett, head of innovation at Blackwood Homes and Care, said that robotics have “the potential to improve independent living” and that the research will “aid independent living and improve outcomes”.

Read More

Automation: When humanity becomes just another app

More in this section

'You never think about getting cancer young' 'You never think about getting cancer young'
Making a choice of sanitary pads Thousands of women report period disruption after Covid-19 vaccinations
Johnny Sexton: 'I didn't hear of mindfulness until I was in my late 20s' Johnny Sexton: 'I didn't hear of mindfulness until I was in my late 20s'
robots#Alzheimer's
Snatched UK Screening - London

Amy Schumer in recovery following major endometriosis surgery

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices