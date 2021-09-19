Don't know what to say? Tell someone who's grieving you're there for them with a gift

Life is shaken to its foundations when we lose someone we love. Our days feel darker. The loneliness can overwhelm us.

Julie Vandingenen, a 30-year-old from Belgium living in Dublin, knows this feeling. It’s what inspired her to set up Lovingly Box, a business that provides care packages that people can send to loved ones who are going through difficult times.

“I met and fell in love with Louis when we were both in high school in France,” says Ms Vandingenen. “At the age of 24, we were living and working in Paris, when we decided we wanted to move to a smaller city by the sea. We chose Dublin and moved here in January 2015.”

Vandingenen got a job as an accounts manager with Google and Louis started working in the tech sector. “We were happy and loving Dublin,” she says.

Two years later, when they were both 26 and engaged to be married, Louis was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive stomach cancer. They moved back to France to be with family. Louis died six months later.

“We’d been together for almost nine years, and we were very much in love,” says Vandingenen. “Those six months after his diagnosis were tough. My priority was supporting him. Naturally, looking after myself came second.

“But I also needed a support system of my own and when I lost him and was grieving, I needed it all the more.”

Friends tried to provide that support from the moment they learned of Louis’s illness. “Louis and I got so many flowers, which we appreciated so much,” Vandingenen says. “But we didn’t always have enough vases, and flowers die, too.”

Some kind gestures made more impact than others. “I had friends who gave me books containing words of comfort and hope, and I remember one friend giving me waterproof mascara because I was crying so much,” says Vandingenen.

Let people know you care

Vandingenen returned to Ireland three months after Louis died and went back to working at Google. At the same time, she started thinking about the kindnesses she had been shown by people.

“Some people gave such meaningful gifts,” Vandingenen says. “They were little things that made my days a little easier, a little brighter, and a little less lonely.”

In 2020, she set up Lovingly Box to make it easier for people to show they care. “I started on Etsy and then set up my own website, www.lovinglybox.com,” says Vandingenen. “Here, you can curate your own packages or buy pre-curated ones containing items that I have personally chosen because I found them helpful.”

These items are hand-selected and range from scented candles and notebooks to essential oils, lip balms, moisturisers, chocolates, and motivational posters and books.

“It’s basically a bunch of different things that I think are nice,” says Vandingenen. “There are candles, because I love lighting candles, especially on important dates like anniversaries or birthdays. There are teas to help you relax and sleep, lip balms to help with lips that are dry from crying, and chocolates, biscuits, and sweets for when you’ve forgotten to eat. There are also quotes to find some comfort in.”

Business took off during Covid

From small beginnings, Lovingly Box grew until it became so busy that Vandingenen quit working in Google in May of this year.

“The business really took off during Covid,” Vandingenen says. “I think so many more people got in touch with the reality that life can be hard sometimes. They wanted to reach out to support their loved ones and so many people needed more care and more love. When it’s hard to find the words, something like Lovingly Box can help.”

Companies also contacted Vandingenen looking for corporate gifts. “These were a way for them to show their employees that they care,” she says.

Arnott’s and Brown Thomas also contacted her with business propositions. She now produces three exclusive pre-curated boxes for the stores.

These are available online and Arnott’s is hosting a pop-up shop on the ground level of its Dublin store. Fifteen per cent of proceeds from these sales go to the Irish Cancer Society.

While there are other box-gifting companies, Vandingenen has seen few like hers.

“Most of the ones I’ve seen are about celebrating the happy moments of life,” she says. “I haven’t seen any that connect grief and gifting, or that aim to support people through difficult situations, such as break-ups, sickness, loss, depression, or, as we’re experiencing right now, a global pandemic.”

Grief is an ongoing process

Vandingenen’s plans include adding new products to her range, expanding to new markets, and hiring someone to help her.

In the meantime, she urges anyone who wants to reach out to someone who is grieving to do so.

“My advice is to just show up and keep showing up,” she says.

“Acknowledge what is happening or has happened and tell people that you are there, whatever they need. Then be there.”

Grieving people may not always be able to communicate what they want. “You might have to take the initiative,” Vandingenen says. “Walk the dog. Wash the dishes. Make some food.”

Grief is an ongoing process, she says. “It doesn’t end after a month. It’s a life-long journey. Try to remember important dates like birthdays and anniversaries. Mark those by letting people know that you’re thinking of them.”

Vandingenen appreciates it when her friends and family do this for her. Life may go on, but Louis is not forgotten.

Her own life has moved on, too, and she is now engaged to Chris: “He makes me happy and does what he can to help me with Lovingly Box.”