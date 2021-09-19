Natural health: How can I clear my psoriasis?  

I have psoriasis on my scalp. I’ve tried various creams, lotions, and shampoos to no avail. What would you suggest?

Psoriasis occurs when the rate of cell turnover in the skin is around 1,000 times greater than usual.

Unfortunately, this condition is not very well understood since it is a complex disorder with many factors involved, such as immune dysfunction, oxidative stress, blood vessel formation (angiogenesis), and neuropeptides.

Most conventional treatments target the hyperproliferation of cells, however, there are some issues worth considering when it comes to psoriasis.

The first step is to look at any obstacles to the healing process, beginning with gut health. Ensure your digestive system is functioning optimally by supplementing with digestive enzymes, probiotics, and HCl if necessary.

Your diet should be high in soluble fibre, and low in processed foods and sugars.

Limiting your consumption of animal products might also be useful as it reduces arachidonic acid levels. Arachidonic acid is a polyunsaturated omega-6 fatty acid.

Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish oil, cold-water fatty fish, nuts and seeds, may improve signs and symptoms of psoriasis. These foods will also help to increase your zinc levels, which are important for skin health.

Liver health is key in skin conditions such as this, so taking a milk thistle supplement can help to clear your skin by supporting your liver function.

Stress can be a factor in psoriasis, so if this is a problem then it is worth taking steps to manage it.

The next time you visit your doctor, ask for your vitamin D levels to be checked. This is a common deficiency among psoriasis sufferers and can be easily addressed with supplementation.

My husband has started to grind his teeth while sleeping. His dentist has warned that it could lead to long-term damage. Is there a natural remedy he could take?

The most common cause of teeth grinding is stress. This means we often clench our jaws during the day too.

It is a good idea for your husband to check in with himself throughout the day to take note if he is subconsciously clenching his jaw or gritting his teeth.

If he finds this is happening, then the most effective way to stop it is to gently press the front of the tongue upwards against the hard palate and let it rest there.

It is important not to push the tongue or hold it with tension, just allow it to settle against the roof of the mouth.

Resting the tongue in this position has long been used to help alleviate tension headaches, prevent snoring, open the sinus passages, prevent jaw clenching, reduce mouth breathing, as well as minimising the likelihood of teeth grinding while asleep.

It is also wise to rule out physiological causes. Your husband might like to seek the advice of a specialist to check the alignment of his jaw, specifically the temporomandibular joint (TMJ).

Given this is a dysfunction of the nervous and muscular system, supplementary magnesium might provide some relief. This important mineral not only helps with muscle and nervous tension, it is also a wonderful aid for sleep.

Magnesium levels tend to drop at night, which is why many people suffer from muscle cramping, restless legs, muscle pain, and palpitations when they are trying to sleep.

The website www.jawpain.ie deals with TMJ disorders, bruxism (tooth grinding), and jaw clenching. This is a valuable resource for support and information.