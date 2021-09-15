Life Hack: What to do about all the wasps buzzing around us

I have a dog that likes to snap at flies that buzz past her but at this time of year, she rarely spots the difference between a fly and a more threatening wasp. Earlier this month, she was stung on her nose and to avoid a repeat of the incident, I researched how to keep wasps away and what to do if they sting you, your child or your pet.

At the height of summer, you might notice a few wasps in the garden but by mid-to-late September, you’ll notice a lot more wasps around, particularly making their way into your home and lingering around any open food or bins. The reason for this is down to their hive.

In spring, queen wasps emerge from hibernation and begin to form a colony. They are fully populated by July and the worker wasps bring food back constantly. In August or September, the queen leaves the hive and the worker wasps are free to roam. By this time, they have become more aggressive and for the first time can scavenge for food for themselves. The cold of October usually kills off the remaining worker wasps but before then, they are out to pick a fight with anyone that gets in the way of their all-you-can-eat buffet.

Wasps are drawn to sugar so much of our food appeals to them and if you swat at them at this time of year, they are more than likely going to sting you. When the worker wasps are flying about, it can be difficult to repel them. Ensure any food is covered, especially sugary food, and when disposing of waste, put it in a bin with a secure lid as wasps are drawn to the scent of rubbish. Remain vigilant for unwelcome visitors if doors and windows are kept open before the cold of winter properly sets in.

If you are stung by a wasp, it is easy to treat the injury at home. Remove the stinger if still present, clean the area, apply a cold compress, and take an antihistamine or, if needed, anti-inflammatory medicine like ibuprofen. Seek medical advice if you are stung on the mount, throat or nose, or if you still experience pain after a few days as this may be a sign of infection. If a child is stung, follow the above steps but first ask a pharmacist or doctor about medication like antihistamines and follow the dosage instructions carefully.

Similarly, if a dog is stung, remove the stinger carefully and apply a cold, wet cloth to the affected area. If your pet is stung in the mouth or throat, ring your vet for advice or a possible appointment. They will also be able to advise you on how to care for your distressed pet over the phone.