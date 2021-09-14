Learn how to tackle your feelings at school 

Last year, 50 of John O’Malley’s transition year students at Collinstown Park Community College took part in Tackle Your Feelings (TYF) schools programme. This year all 100 TY students at the Clondalkin school will participate.

TYF aims to instil a proactive approach to mental health among young people – it wants to reduce stigma and encourage development of positive wellbeing habits that’ll benefit them through school life and into adulthood. A classroom-based, teacher-led life-skills programme, it enables students to build personal coping strategies, along with kindness and understanding around mental health/wellbeing.

“I like that it gives students tools to structure positive mental health activities throughout their day, like making gratitude a daily practice, even formally writing out three things they’re grateful for, keeping a gratitude journal. They also do meditation practice – TYF gets them experiencing different forms of meditation,” says O’Malley, who has incorporated some of the practices into his own routine.

Research commissioned by Zurich and Rugby Players Ireland among 1,000 parents across Ireland in August found less than half of parents believe their child/children understand the importance of mental wellbeing. O’Malley likes that TYF gives students tools to be self-aware.

“Some modules talk about the connection between mental health and healthy eating, exercise and sleep. I always tell students they can improve three things – their mind, their body, their craft. The mind is often forgotten, yet science shows we can improve how our brain approaches challenges. This programme gives students space to recognise that.”

O’Malley doesn’t detect stigma among students around mental health. “Generally, they like the space to talk about these issues. They’re probably better at talking about them in the abstract rather than personally talking in the group about what issues they’re struggling with. TYF is also about planting the seeds for when they’re older and want to come back to this.”

Commenting on the 2021/2022 TYF schools programme launch, Ireland and Leinster rugby player and campaign ambassador James Lowe recalls sometimes missing school during his teens because of being diagnosed with a rare form of arthritis. “I found myself feeling low for long periods of time. I was missing my friends and sport. Something like TYF would’ve really helped me cope.”

The TYF schools programme and app is part of #ImTakingControl campaign supported by Zurich and the Z Zurich Foundation. “A huge focus is learning to recognise and respect mental health changes and difference in ourselves and in others. It’s about being sound when it comes to these changes, showing compassion and empathy to ourselves and those around us,” says campaign manager Hannah McCormack.

www.tackleyourfeelings.com

www.instagram.com/tyf

More survey findings: