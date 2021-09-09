Pupcakes, pupper-cinos, and woofles: Inside the world's first doggy food hall

From dog-friendly cafés to pet hotels and now a specialised food hall, life seems to be far from 'ruff' for our four-legged friends these days.

As we took to the outdoors last year, we often brought our pets with us and more people than ever adopted a cat or dog into their homes.

With that, more water bowls were noticed outside businesses and some even started to offer pet-friendly food options, like pupperccinos and puppy plates.

Some specialty options that have paw-pped up include the ‘woofles’ from The Waffler in Co Dublin, doggy cones from Sundays ice cream shop in Kinsale, and MVP Dublin’s doggy beer.

The Pins in Co Galway also started to offer a whole menu exclusively for dogs with peanut butter ‘pupcakes’, K-9 ice cream, ‘Pooch-inis’ and a ‘bag o’bones’ appetizer special, while Bark and Bumble in Cork has earned the title of the city’s first dog-centric bakery with ‘pupscotti’ and ‘pawspressos’ on offer.

In Co Waterford, Loko created a dog-friendly floor for pup parties and well-behaved pups have been enjoying a special menu at 360 Cookhouse in Dungarvan.

Basset Hounds Pudding and inside Drool.

It seems our British neighbours have also started to let the dogs in, with the world's first dog-centric food hall launching in a former Debenhams store today.

Drool, based in Bournemouth on the south coast of England, will offer its canine customers a range of treats from liver cakes to dog-friendly wines.

A Drool customer with her dog Flynn enjoying the lick n' mix station.

The café also features a ‘lick n’ mix’ sweet station, as well as a cake stand, and a pupper-cino hatch.

All of the stands will be at dog height so that visiting animals can choose their own treats using dedicated sniffing holes.

Basset hound Puddling enjoying a pupper-cino in Drool.

Will we see an Irish version of the doggy food hall opening soon? Anything is pawsible.