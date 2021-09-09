Pupcakes, pupper-cinos, and woofles: Inside the world's first doggy food hall

The world's first dog-centric food hall opened in England today, but Ireland's canine dining options are far from ruff 
Pupcakes, pupper-cinos, and woofles: Inside the world's first doggy food hall

Basset Hound Gumbo enjoying the Lick n' Mix station inside Drool, the world's first foodhall just for dogs.

Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 15:30
Martha Brennan

From dog-friendly cafés to pet hotels and now a specialised food hall, life seems to be far from 'ruff' for our four-legged friends these days.

As we took to the outdoors last year, we often brought our pets with us and more people than ever adopted a cat or dog into their homes. 

With that, more water bowls were noticed outside businesses and some even started to offer pet-friendly food options, like pupperccinos and puppy plates.

Some specialty options that have paw-pped up include the ‘woofles’ from The Waffler in Co Dublin, doggy cones from Sundays ice cream shop in Kinsale, and MVP Dublin’s doggy beer.

The Pins in Co Galway also started to offer a whole menu exclusively for dogs with peanut butter ‘pupcakes’, K-9 ice cream, ‘Pooch-inis’ and a ‘bag o’bones’ appetizer special, while Bark and Bumble in Cork has earned the title of the city’s first dog-centric bakery with ‘pupscotti’ and ‘pawspressos’ on offer. 

In Co Waterford, Loko created a dog-friendly floor for pup parties and well-behaved pups have been enjoying a special menu at 360 Cookhouse in Dungarvan.

Basset Hounds Pudding and  inside Drool.
Basset Hounds Pudding and  inside Drool.

It seems our British neighbours have also started to let the dogs in, with the world's first dog-centric food hall launching in a former Debenhams store today.

Drool, based in Bournemouth on the south coast of England, will offer its canine customers a range of treats from liver cakes to dog-friendly wines.

A Drool customer with her dog Flynn enjoying the lick n' mix station.
A Drool customer with her dog Flynn enjoying the lick n' mix station.

The café also features a ‘lick n’ mix’ sweet station, as well as a cake stand, and a pupper-cino hatch.

All of the stands will be at dog height so that visiting animals can choose their own treats using dedicated sniffing holes.

Basset hound Puddling enjoying a pupper-cino in Drool.
Basset hound Puddling enjoying a pupper-cino in Drool.

Will we see an Irish version of the doggy food hall opening soon? Anything is pawsible.

Read More

Forget about puppies: Check out the incredible axolotl, Ireland's latest pet craze

More in this section

Youth Mental Health Day: 6 ways to support your teenager’s mental wellbeing Youth Mental Health Day: 6 ways to support your teenager’s mental wellbeing
BGC Charity Day - London How to check your breasts for lumps and the signs and symptoms of breast cancer
Increase in eating disorders during lockdown Body and the brain: How brain signals may affect body image
#pets#dogs#puppies
Pupcakes, pupper-cinos, and woofles: Inside the world's first doggy food hall

5 expert-backed ways to bolster your immune system, as we approach cold and flu season

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices