Working Life: My job involves lots of meetings, 90% of which are currently virtual

Mary O’Brien is the CEO of Milford Care Centre, Co Limerick.

6.30-7am

My husband Paul and I both work in healthcare, so it’s an early start with three children - Ciara (20), Emma (18) and Dylan (9). The older two get ready for university and school, and Dylan for fourth class. We live in Annacotty - a dream five-minute commute to work.

8.30am

Milford has 69 nursing home beds and a 30-bed hospice inpatient unit. We also have a specialist palliative care day unit, day services for older persons and community services. Our remit covers Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary.

Covid-19 pandemic and public health guidance have resulted in lots of changes - day services suspended since March 2020, are now gradually re-opening. Older person day services are twice a week and palliative care day services once a week. My job involves lots of meetings, 90% of which are currently virtual. Each morning I check emails to see if any issues arose overnight.

9am

I link with the director of nursing Kay Chawke and the head of non-clinical services Carol Murray for updates.

10am

Networking is important in this role and virtual meetings held are with HSE colleagues, voluntary hospice CEOs or representatives from the Department of Health.

12 noon

Four board meetings are held annually, and prior to them, board subgroups meet. Today I met with two members of the board of directors. Last week I met with the financial oversight committee. This month we have an AGM and I’m prepping for that.

Milford, a registered charity, has to fundraise to provide vital palliative care services as we don't receive 100% funding from the HSE. The pandemic hit fundraising hard, as events became virtual.

1.30pm

A quick lunch.

2pm

I like to walk the services and recently did an 'executive walkabout' accompanied by senior clinical staff in the nursing home. We take the opportunity to talk to residents and staff, listening to concerns and suggestions. This recently resulted in mealtimes being pushed back 30 minutes as residents felt meals were served too early.

4pm

Restoration of services meeting is held to consider services in line with public health advice. Recently the coffee dock and family rooms re-opened for visiting relatives, to everyone’s delight.

6pm

Homework and GAA dominate my evenings. I monitor emails for any issues.

Palliative Care Week takes place from 12 to 18 September. For more information, visit www.thepalliativehub.com/palliative-care-week-2021