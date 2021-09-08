Spending Habits: Switching to an electric car is saving me money

'I wouldn’t consider any of the bad money decisions I’ve made mistakes. They’ve helped me to understand things like risk, debt and compound interest'
Finn van der Aar is a marine scientist, author and speaker.

What is your relationship with money?

I think it’s a pretty healthy one. I wasn’t taught a whole lot about money growing up, but over the years (and partially due to being self employed), I’ve taken the time to learn about taxes, savings and investing, to build a better financial future for myself.

Are you a spender or a saver?

Absolutely both! I will think long and hard about a big purchase (like a laptop or a car) and then will try to get the best possible version of it within my means. I read a great personal finance book a few years back and one of the phrases that really stuck with me was “buy second hand, pay cash.”

Do you find it hard to splurge?

A little bit, I incurred a small amount of debt for my business Milish, which in the end just didn’t work out, so I can often over analyze any potential splurge as I’m conscious that I’m just so close to paying that off now.

What is the best money-related advice you were ever given?

“Ciall cheannaigh... bought sense” - from my Kerry granny. She has given me some of the best nuggets of financial advice. When I came home early from my J1 (due to illness) this was her phrase, to sum up, the stupidity of getting a €2000 J1 loan from the bank. As she pointed out, debt is never free.

Do you follow a budget and what is your process?

Yes and no. It’s difficult when you’re self employed to have a straight down the line budget, as my income can be so variable month to month, depending on what kind of projects I’m working on. 

I do have a spreadsheet for both my personal life and business, from this I know what I need to have all my bases covered. I also have a direct debit to my emergency fund, which I keep in a credit union account so it’s more difficult for me to dip into.

What’s the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

When I bought my first ever car. I was pretty proud to have haggled the price and got a discount for a trade in. It was the most I’d ever spent on an item, I researched it really well and even the manager in the bank thought it was hilarious how pleased I was with myself when I went in to collect the bank draft.

What age did you start your pension and did you know it was important at the time?

I only started to understand how I was paying to my state pension when I was 26. It was at 30 that I came to grips with the fact that even the contributory pension is not a viable income so I’m now looking at starting a private pension fund.

What is the biggest mistake you have ever made financially and what is the lesson you take from it?

In a way, I wouldn’t consider any of the bad money decisions I’ve made mistakes. They’ve helped me to understand things like risk, debt and compound interest so that I’ve a better grasp of what I’m doing later when I have kids or own property and there’s truly something on the line.

