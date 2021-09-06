How to check your breasts for lumps and the signs and symptoms of breast cancer

Following her diagnosis, Sarah Harding urged her fans to check their breasts for signs and symptoms of breast cancer, saying "please girls get checked - don't let anyone get in your way - get checked."

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women in Ireland, and according to the Marie Keating Foundation, 3,704 cases are diagnosed and 724 die from the disease annually in Ireland.

The Irish Cancer Society says that it is extremely important that every woman is aware of the changes in their breasts that they need to look out for, and knowing what is normal for you so that if any unusual change occurs, you will recognise it.

Sarah Harding passed away from cancer on Sunday night.

Changes to be aware of:

A change in size or shape – it may be that one breast has become larger Changes in the nipple – in direction or shape, pulled in or flattened nipple Changes on or around the nipple – rash, flaky or crusted skin Changes in the skin – dimpling, puckering or redness 'Orange peel’ appearance of the skin caused by unusually enlarged pores Swelling in your armpit or around your collarbone A lump, any size, or thickening in your breast Constant pain in one part of your breast or armpit

The Marie Keating Foundation says "women themselves find most lumps. Remember that most breast lumps are not due to cancer but you don’t know if you don’t ask." They have developed a video showing how to self examine, step by step.

9 out of 10 breast changes won’t turn out to be breast cancer, but it's important to go to your GP if you have any symptoms and get them checked out.

Breast cancer resources:

cancer.ie

corkcancersupport.ie

mariekeating.ie