Ask Louise: 'I've struggled with body image as long as I can remember'

For those who don’t struggle with chronic body image issues, it’s difficult to fully understand how exhausting it can be. We live in our bodies; they are our only true home. We cannot escape from them. To spend every minute of every day despising our physical selves is an utterly miserable way to live and yet for so many of us, that is our reality. I’m sure there are people today reading your words — when you say you don’t have an ‘off’ day from the self-loathing, that you ‘can’t stand the sight’ of yourself — who can see their own experiences reflected back in that. When we hate our bodies, it bleeds into every other part of our lives.
And while rape and sex are two very different things, they are often conflated and some survivors believe they can somehow protect themselves from future violence by ‘disguising’ their sexuality. Do you think your disgust with your breasts and the female body might be related to this? And if so, can you challenge that idea?
