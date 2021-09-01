Spending Habits: Money is certainly not what drives me

What is your relationship with money?

Overall I think I have an okay relationship with money. Money is certainly not what drives me in the work that I do but like everyone it’s nice to feel like you have enough money to do the things you want to do in life. And like most people, I wish that we won the lotto on a weekly basis.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I would say we are a bit of both actually. When we were younger we were definitely on the spender side of the spectrum but as you get older you tend to prioritise the future and plan ahead for rainy days. We try to save for nice things, life experiences and our kid's future.

Do you find it hard to splurge?

I have never been one to splurge on expensive shoes and clothes. I love a good sale and always look for discounts where I can find them. What we do like to spend money on is nice restaurants and family holidays. Making memories is pretty much priceless.

What is the best money-related advice you were ever given?

My Granny used to always say to me “Make your own money and have your own independence”. She was of a time where the men went out to work, managed the purse strings and the women stayed at home. So she was coming from that experience. She would say it to me every time I went to visit her. It definitely had an impact on me and probably has contributed to my work mindset and ethic.

Do you follow a budget and what is your process?

No, we don’t really have a monthly budget we work off. We know what bills need to be paid and once they have all been taken care of we figure out what to do with the rest of our money. Some months we’ll treat ourselves and our kids and some months we are minding our cash flow.

What's the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

Our family home we bought in 2015. During COVID and being in lockdown we came to love our home and where we live even more so that was a good purchase. With the way the property market is at the moment, we feel very blessed.

What is the most important thing you have ever bought?

I would have to say our family home. Greystones is a wonderful community to live in and our boys are thriving here. We have also met some lovely local friends and we have wonderful neighbours. You cannot put a price on that.

What age did you start your pension and did you know it was important at the time?

Once we turned 40 we started to think about our future… pension and life assurance and all of that grown up stuff. I think having our two boys also focused our minds on the future and the niggling “What if’s?”.

What is the biggest mistake you have ever made financially and what is the lesson you take from it?

I think when we were younger living life off credit cards and bank overdrafts. You think they won’t catch up on you and they eventually do. We decided to clear all credit card debt a few years ago and now only use debit cards.