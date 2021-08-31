The Skin Nerd: The perfect SPF for your skin

Finding the right SPF for your skin can feel like a treasure hunt, but it really doesn’t need to be that way. I believe that the best SPF for you is the one that you enjoy wearing – you'll be applying it every morning and throughout the day, after all.

First step? Look for an SPF that compliments your skin type. I say that because you’re less inclined to top up your SPF if, for example, you’re an oily-skinned person using a rich, creamy SPF which makes your skin feel slick. Instead, I would urge oily skin types to use an SPF that’s non-comedogenic, which means that it shouldn’t clog pores, with an oil-free formulation – bonus points if the SPF has a mattifying finish.

Similarly, don’t fret about SPF if you have sensitive skin. While a few SPFs of the past might’ve been irritating to reactive skin types, formulations have come a long way and have a much lower irritant potential. Look for formulations that are suitable for sensitive skin types, or even an SPF for children, because they’re less likely to contain ingredients that could irritate the skin, such as fragrances.

There are many different types of SPF such as creams, gels, sticks, and powders. I would encourage you to choose an SPF texture that suits your skin and favoured reapplication technique. To give you some inspiration, powders are fabulous for reapplying your SPF over makeup.

Then, you should make sure that your sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection, meaning the product will shield your skin from UVA (ultraviolet ageing rays) and UVB (ultraviolet burning rays). UVA rays contribute 95% of the radiation that reaches the earth’s surface and has the potential to penetrate through glass, clouds and fog.

That's why you should apply your SPF everyday – that's come rain, shine, hail or on a duvet day tucked up inside. While it’s UVA rays that make us tan, the darkening of our skin is a result of damage. UVB rays don’t get off scot-free either – they're the reason our skin gets burnt in the sunshine.

It’s important to remember that both UVA and UVB rays play a part in damaging the DNA of healthy skin cells. This is what can lead to premature skin ageing in the form of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles, as well as a loss of elasticity. More seriously, the sun’s rays can cause skin mutations, which can lead to an unwanted skin lesion.

So, you’ve considered sunscreens with broad-spectrum protection, and formulations that suit your skin type, now you can wrap your head around the Sun Protection Factor (SPF). I would always advise choosing a sunscreen with at least SPF 30 – you'll get major skin kudos for opting for an SPF 50 sunscreen.

Studies show that an SPF 30 sunscreen will protect your skin from 97% of the sun’s UVB rays, while an SPF 50 sunscreen will shield your skin from 98% of UVB rays. That might seem like a teeny difference, but that added 1% of protection a SPF 50 product provides over a prolonged period can make a significant impact on the health of your skin.

My parting message is to stress the importance of applying your broad-spectrum SPF. I wholeheartedly believe that sunscreen should be the cornerstone of everyone’s skincare regimens to shield the skin from the UV rays which can cause up to 80% of premature skin ageing. The Irish Cancer Society recommend that you reapply your SPF every 2 hours for adequate protection from the sun.