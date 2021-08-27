Secret Cyclist: Let’s look at how Irish radio frames cycling

I grew up in a radio house. Not literally, of course, but the radio was turned on in the kitchen first thing in the morning and was turned off the last thing at night. I’ve continued a similar habit into adulthood and it’s safe to say I listen to the radio almost every day. Like most people, I channel hop and turn the dial according to mood, interest, and company.

During lockdown, we treated ourselves to a Lexon Tykho radio. It has a classic design, both FM and Bluetooth, and it is splash-proof. It’s one of my favourite things in our house and yet a few times a month, I feel like throwing it out the window. This tends to occur when talk shows bring up the issue of cycling.

Let’s look at the context: cycling is healthy for people on the individual level as it involves physical exertion. Cycling is healthy for people on the societal level as it reduces air and noise pollution.

People who cycle are not responsible for the vast majority of deaths or serious injuries that occur as a result of transport collisions. People who cycle are a minority in Ireland. People who cycle are not responsible for the actions of other people who cycle.

The Government wants more people cycling as it can substitute a lot of car trips for many people. Fewer car trips mean less congestion on our roads, less pollution, and fewer carbon emissions. The Government spends a small percentage of (3%-5%) of the capital transport budget on cycling projects.

Debate

Let’s look at how radio in Ireland presents and frames discussions around cycling. On July 26, RTÉ’s Drivetime interviewed a Galway East TD following a collision that left him with a serious leg injury. One hour before the TD was interviewed, Sarah McInerney highlighted that the segment was coming up and asked for texts. Asking for texts and reading out texts seems to be the bread and butter of many conversations on the radio.

However, it means that nearly all conversations on cycling, no matter where they begin, end up on the same topics: ‘road tax’, insurance for cyclists, registration for cyclists, and so on. Not every conversation about the coronavirus on Irish radio mentions bats in Wuhan. Not every conversation about cars and motorways mentions drink driving.

And yet you can bet your house that ‘road tax’, helmets, compulsory insurance, and registration feature in the vast majority of conversations on bike issues.

Radio presenters often platform strong views on issues that would lead to a reduction in the numbers of people cycling and then wipe their hands clean by claiming that these are not their views, but merely those of texters to the show.

Feedback from followers isn’t a bad thing of course but there’s a reason why newspapers put letters to the editor in the middle of the paper and not on the front.

Radio show presenters and producers need to appreciate that they are playing a large part in stifling debate on cycle issues by over-focusing on issues that will not promote cycling.

Balance

On RTÉ’s Drivetime, the TD being interviewed wanted to share his experience of being knocked down and before we know it, he’s being quizzed on ‘road tax’.

On August 18, The Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk covered plans for a new cycle route in Deansgrange. In the interests of balance, Kenny interviewed a local councillor who opposes the plans and a local resident who supports the plans.

By having two guests on the show, Kenny would have been expected to play the role of independent moderator and facilitate the conversation. However, despite the ‘logic in both of their arguments’, Kenny felt that sending cars along a longer route would increase pollution, and therefore the cycle route was ‘not a great green idea’. Ultimately, the cycle route would make traffic ‘far worse’ Kenny concluded.

There’s a lot to unpack here but my radio was figuratively flying through an open window before this part of the conversation even begun.

Here’s why: a cycle route that enables people, especially children in the case of the Deansgrange route to cycle to school and a longer route for driving a car are false equivalences. The former is a matter of safety and opportunity. The latter is a matter of convenience.

On August 20, Matt Cooper on Today FM looked at what is happening regarding cycle infrastructure development in Galway and Cork. Cooper asked a Galway cycle advocate if Galway was too wet for cycling or if the city centre streets were too narrow for cycling. Questions like this frame the debate as if weather and streetscape are holding back new walking and cycling routes in Galway and not political inertia.

Radio could learn a lot from print media about how to facilitate healthy conversation and informed debate regarding cycling. This series in the Irish Examiner is but one of many in various papers over the years that focus exclusively on cycling and tries to offer insight and solutions to actual issues rather than the supposed ‘war’ between motorists and cyclists.

On that note, the Secret Cyclist is signing off for now. Thank you to the team at the Irish Examiner for giving me this opportunity to talk about issues that may help cycling become a safer option for more people.

Hopefully, it has been worthwhile.