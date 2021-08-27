Secret Cyclist: Let’s look at how Irish radio frames cycling

I grew up in a radio house. Not literally, of course, but the radio was turned on in the kitchen first thing in the morning and was turned off the last thing at night. I’ve continued a similar habit into adulthood and it’s safe to say I listen to the radio almost every day. Like most people, I channel hop and turn the dial according to mood, interest, and company.
People who cycle are not responsible for the vast majority of deaths or serious injuries that occur as a result of transport collisions. People who cycle are a minority in Ireland. People who cycle are not responsible for the actions of other people who cycle.
On RTÉ’s Drivetime, the TD being interviewed wanted to share his experience of being knocked down and before we know it, he’s being quizzed on ‘road tax’.
By having two guests on the show, Kenny would have been expected to play the role of independent moderator and facilitate the conversation. However, despite the ‘logic in both of their arguments’, Kenny felt that sending cars along a longer route would increase pollution, and therefore the cycle route was ‘not a great green idea’. Ultimately, the cycle route would make traffic ‘far worse’ Kenny concluded.
There’s a lot to unpack here but my radio was figuratively flying through an open window before this part of the conversation even begun.