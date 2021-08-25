Spending habits: I tend to buy for longevity

Adrienne White is the creator of Seasalt.ie, a new online home and lifestyle store that draws inspiration from the coastal surroundings of her home in north Kerry.

What is your relationship with money?

I feel I have a healthier relationship with money now than I did in my 20s and 30s. I did not put the same value on money as I do now. I understand money is not everything but is important, I can appreciate what money can offer beyond the basic needs with regard to achieving goals and intangibles like freedom and independence.

Are you a spender or a saver?

Most definitely a spender! However, I have learnt to spend more wisely and try not to impulse buy as much as I did in the past. I tend to buy now for longevity rather than a quick fix and for quality over quantity especially when it comes to clothing and decor for my home. I was conscious of this when buying for my website. I would save for something I really wanted rather than spending less on something that I could afford at the time as I think you will always regret it and I hate waste.

Do you follow a budget and what is your process?

I do try and follow a budget, it doesn’t always work out, but I have learnt a lot from my husband about planning and setting budgets. My process is to write everything down and set realistic goals, calculate how much you have coming in each month and determine your expenses by reviewing your past financial records. Plan for seasonal and unforeseen expenses and track your progress. It’s definitely a learning curve for me.

What’s the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

Aside from property or a car, I would say a very large vintage rug I bought in an auction in Ranelagh about 15 years ago for our forever home. I still love it today!

What is the most important thing you have ever bought?

My forever home in Kerry comes to mind but aside from that, it would have to be a holiday with my family for my parents 50th wedding anniversary. It was the last time we were all together before Covid happened and most likely won’t get to do it again with everyone. It was a really special trip.

What age did you start your pension and did you know it was important at the time?

I started my pension at the age of 27 when I started working as an account manager for a telecoms company and no I did not think it was important at the time.

What is the biggest mistake you have ever made financially and what is the lesson you take from it?

Buying an apartment from the plans at the height of the boom. It was in negative equity for over 10 years, I eventually sold it for less than I paid for it. I felt serious pressure to buy at the time for fear of losing out. I’ve learnt to never rush into such a big financial decision, unfortunately, it seems history is repeating itself.