Working Life: People can benefit from palliative care for long periods

7am

I head for a walk around Harold’s Cross, Dublin, with my old English sheepdog, Sheep, and two terriers, Sammy and Millie.

8.30am

Fortunately, the Institute’s office is nearby, so there’s no commute. I’m at my desk by 8.30am, ploughing through emails and planning for the day. We work closely with hospices, health and social care organisations and universities on the island of Ireland, advancing education, research, policy and practice to improve the palliative care experience of people with life-limiting conditions and their families.

9.30am

I meet with Yvonne McCahill, our new communications project manager. We are gearing up for Palliative Care Week, which runs September 12-18. It’s a key priority for us. This year we are focused on raising awareness of the benefits of palliative care. There are a lot of misconceptions around what it means - people often think it’s only for those with days to live, or for those with advanced cancer or just for the elderly.

In fact, people can benefit from palliative care for long periods, be it someone with advanced cancer, or a progressive neurological disease, or serious heart disease and so on - essentially, a whole range of life-limiting conditions.

11am

I have a monthly catch-up with our three programme managers to discuss the Institute’s ongoing priorities: research, education, policy around palliative care. We also discuss our online hub, thepalliativehub.com

1pm

I nip home for a quick lunch and say hello to the dogs and boyfriend.

3.30pm

We are not the only body involved in palliative care week. We have lots of partners, for example, the Department of Health, HSE, the Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF). Today I’m meeting with IHF colleagues to discuss their plans for the week, which includes an online event. While the Institute is the main driver of the week, we work with the broader palliative care sector to make as much noise as we can.

In the media, we’ll be highlighting stories of people with personal experience of palliative care and some of the professionals caring for them, as well as releasing our annual video project featuring a diverse range of professionals who deliver palliative care and patients who have received it.

5.30pm

I take the dogs out for another walk/go for a bike ride/run in the Phoenix Park. Exercise is great for switching off.