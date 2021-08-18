Spending Habits: 'I'm a saver by default - I have two children and two businesses'

What is your relationship with money?

I have a good relationship with money. I don't chase it - obviously, I need to work to pay the bills and all of that. But for me, I do a lot of projects in Shells and Baker Boys because I love them and have a good feeling about it and the money comes second. I am sensible with money and don't tend to overspend. At the same time, I don't always scrimp either. I have no problem paying for a really nice hotel room if I haven't been away in ages and it's going to add value to my experience.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I am more of a saver, perhaps by default. With two children and two businesses, I don't get a lot of time to be out spending in shops and restaurants etc So the times when I do get out I can overindulge a bit. It's such a rarity that I feel saving comes first.

Do you find it hard to splurge?

I guess it depends what on - I will spend on good meals and wetsuits because I get so much out of them personally. Whereas clothes and make up are way lower down on my list. So I guess I'm selective on what I am happy to splurge on.

What is the best money-related advice you were ever given?

If you haven't got it, don't spend it. I hate loans and avoid them at all costs. I generally live within my means as best as I can. I think it gives better peace of mind. Even with Covid- it has shown us we don't know what's around the corner so I really try not to stretch myself financially.

Do you follow a budget and what is your process?

No, I don't. It's probably lucky I am not a natural spender as I really hate numbers and budgets - so basically I just keep a close eye on my bank account and reign it in when I have to.

What's the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

Apart from a house and a car, I would say a surfboard. Last year I got a custom board made by our local shaper WaxOn. It feels great to have something bespoke for me and the waves I surf. I loved the process too and being included in the technical decisions to make the best possible board for me. Before Covid, I would say holidays were up there on my high spending list.

What is the most important thing you have ever bought?

Years ago, when Myles and I were travelling we bought his mom a beautiful pair of emerald stone earrings. We really splashed out on them. We were living in America at the time and she was in Cape Town. She adored them and we had a lovely phone call when she received them. Very sadly she passed away not long after that and I was so grateful we had that moment of joy and chats over the earrings.

What age did you start your pension and did you know it was important at the time?

We started a pension about 4 years ago. I guess we don't have many years to try and accrue some financial security for when we are older - right now we all feel pretty invincible and capable and able to work and generate an income but the time will come when we need to slow down.

My sister is a tax consultant so we are very lucky that she helps push us into better decision making for our future. I still wonder if there are better ways to invest and would love to learn more about how to be clever with money.

What is the biggest mistake you have ever made financially and what is the lesson you take from it?

I think taking my eye off the ball - we have two businesses and it's very easy to get caught up in the day to day operations and not keep an eye on the big picture. When we were closed with Covid we did a huge overhaul of our financial commitments and started to really weed things out to bring the running costs down.

I really learned a lot from this process - that even eliminating small expenses can really make a difference and to negotiate each year to get a handle on all upcoming contracts to be renewed and to shop around in advance. None of us really like doing it but being prepared and allowing yourself time to explore other options can save a lot of money annually.