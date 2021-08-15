Natural Health: How to make night oils to suit all skin types

I'd like to make a natural night oil for my face. What essential oils should I use?

You don’t mention your age or specific skin concerns, so I will outline a few options that you might like to consider, depending on what you are wanting to achieve with the facial oil recipe. First of all, make sure that you have the right base oil for your needs.

Jojoba oil is one of the best choices since it is very stable and beneficial for all skin types – dry, oily, or sensitive. Avocado oil is rich in nutrients and deeply moisturising and soothing – great for dry skin conditions, climate damaged skin, and mature skin.

Macadamia oil is a highly nourishing oil for mature skin, and very compatible with the sebum we naturally produce. Rosehip oil is good for tissue regeneration whether it be fine lines and wrinkles or burns and scarring.

For normal skin types, beneficial essential oils include neroli (orange blossom), rose, palmarosa, sandalwood, ylang ylang, lavender, rose geranium, and German chamomile. For oily skin, try bergamot, cedarwood, clary sage, lemon, palmarosa, juniper, and tea tree.

Dry skin types should choose oils such as German and Roman chamomile, rose geranium, jasmine, neroli, rose, palmarosa, and rosewood. To address redness, try German chamomile, lavender, neroli, rose, and sandalwood.

If you are making an anti-ageing night oil, then you can’t go past carrot seed oil, German or Roman chamomile, frankincense, everlasting, rose, palmarosa, sandalwood, and myrrh. If your skin is particularly sensitive then stick with the chamomiles, rose, and sandalwood and use only 0.1-0.5% of essential oil in your preparation. For other skin types, it is usually safe to add essential oils at a concentration of 0.5-1%.

My husband is due to retire next year. But instead of looking forward, he is looking back, often with regret. Though he's well-liked at work, he never got a promotion. I've read that honeysuckle is a good remedy for people who dwell in the past. What do you think?

Retirement can be difficult enough, particularly when your career forms a significant part of your identity. To navigate this transition whilst feeling that you haven’t achieved all that you had hoped to certainly adds an extra challenge to this phase in life.

Honeysuckle is one of the Bach flower remedies, which are energetic remedies that work by balancing negative feelings and supporting the individual to take control of their thoughts. It is estimated that we have an average of 40-50,000 thoughts daily, with only 10% of these thoughts being new. If around 90% of these thoughts are habitual daily ruminations, then it is important to take charge of where our mind goes in order to manage our wellbeing.

Honeysuckle is indeed the Bach remedy I would suggest for your husband. The indications for this remedy include an over-attachment to past memories and living in a state of nostalgia, whether this be a place of regret or happiness.

When an individual continually brings the conversation back around to happier or better times, or speaks of longing to begin again or relive events, then honeysuckle flower remedy is often prescribed. This remedy is thought to help with an appreciation of living in the present and becoming comfortable with the potential and uncertainty that lies in the future.

If your husband is open to uncovering the root cause of his feeling this way, and creating new mental pathways and thoughts, then he might appreciate a copy of the book Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf. Backed by clinical research and illustrated with compelling case studies, this book outlines a scientifically proven five-step plan to find and eliminate the root of intrusive thoughts in your life so you can experience dramatically improved mental and physical health.

Please send your questions to feelgood@examiner.ie

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.